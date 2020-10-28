Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X revealed: Gloster, Fortuner rival to arrive in India soon

The all-new Isuzu MU-X has gone on sale in Thailand and looks more aggressive than ever. It is expected to arrive in India sometime soon.

Isuzu Thailand has just launched the new-generation MU-X SUV. The vehicle has been updated entirely and gets a fresh exterior look as well as a whole new interior. Being a new vehicle from the ground up, the new 2021 MU-X is now longer at 4,850 mm, wider at 1,870 mm and taller at 1,875 mm. The MU-X sits on a 2,855 mm wheelbase and offers a 235 mm of ground clearance. The exterior has been redesigned completely with a new chrome slat front grille and sharp and speed headlamps for a bold aggressive look. The rear has been revised entirely as well. You get a new tail-gate design, brand new tail lamps and the rear bumper gets a more relaxed design with integrated reflectors and a rear skid-plate.

Inside the cabin, he MU-X gets an all-new interior design with a dual-tone premium look. At the centre is a large 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver gets analogue dials, but a 4.2-inch coloured digital MID. Other comfort features in the all-new MU-X include dual-zone climate control, electronically adjustable driver seat (8-way), automatic high beam among more. For safety equipment, Isuzu has thrown in adaptive cruise control along with advanced driver assist systems and upto a total of 6 airbags.

Powering the SUV is a 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine. This engine although downsized produced 148 hp and 350 Nm of torque. There is a 6-speed manual, but a 6-speed auto is also available. For more trust, a 3.0-litre diesel is also offered on the MU-X. This one generates 187 hp and 450 Nm of torque. But the 6-speed auto is standard with all-wheel-drive and shift-on-the-fly Terrain Command system with the low ratio gearbox.

The new MU-X is expected to arrive in India as well. But its official launch date or timeline has not been revealed by Isuzu India. The MU-X is a direct rival to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas as well as the recently introduced MG Gloster.

