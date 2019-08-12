Next-Gen Hyundai Xcent based on Grand i10 Nios in the works: Debut at 2020 Auto Expo

As Hyundai has revealed the upcoming Grand i10 Nios hatchback which will be launched on August 20, Hyundai is currently working on a new generation Xcent sub-compact sedan based on the same underpinnings of the Nios.

The Hyundai Xcent made its public debut at the 2014 Auto Expo, and in April 2017, Hyundai refreshed the model with a facelift. Now for the 2020 model, our sources have confirmed that Hyundai is currently developing the second generation Hyundai Xcent which is expected to be showcased and is also likely to be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The Xcent will be powered by the BS6 compliant engines borrowed from the Grand i10 Nios. It will be powered by the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine along with the U2 1.2-litre diesel motor while an AMT semi-automatic transmission is expected to be offered as well. As for design, the Xcent is likely to look similar to the Grand i10 Nios and align with Hyundai’s latest design philosophy with LED lights, and the cascading front grille. The interior will likely feature the latest tech from Hyundai like an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with more first in segment feature. Whether Hyundai will offer Blue link with the new Xcent remains to be seen.

Like the Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai might follow the same path while naming the next generation Xcent. As the Xcent has become quite popular amongst cab aggregators, Hyundai could keep the current-gen Xcent in production for the fleet operating market, and offer the new generation model with a new name, or an additional suffix for the private buyer’s market. Similar to the method its rival Maruti Suzuki employs with the new Dzire and the Dzire Tour. In addition to the Dzire, the new Xcent will compete against the Ford Aspire Honda Amaze and the Volkswagen Ameo.