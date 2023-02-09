Next-gen Hyundai Verna India production starts in March

The next-generation Hyundai Verna will be sold in a petrol guise only and will feature ADAS tech as well.

According to reports, the next-gen Hyundai Verna is likely stated for a global debut in the upcoming months after being spied on multiple occasions. Autocar India has revealed that the next-gen Verna, codenamed BN7i is set to go into series production in March 2023 with a majority chunk of made-in-India Hyundai Verna to be earmarked for exports as well.

For starters, the next-generation Hyundai Verna will be sold in a petrol guise only and will feature ADAS tech as well.

Next-gen Hyundai Verna: Expected design

Old spy pictures of the next-gen Verna indicate a design inspired from the new Elantra. It is likely to sport a fastback styling, a wide grille similar to the Elantra as well as a tapered roof. Some elements will be taken from the Tuscon as well such as chrome styling elements on the C-pillar and dual-tone alloy wheels. The cabin of the next-gen Verna might will host a twin-screen infotainment setup like the Ioniq-5.

Next-gen Hyundai Verna: Expected engine options

Hyundai is likely to offer its 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 113bhp. A new, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 138bhp or Creta’s 1.4-litre unit is expected to be on offer. As of now, no diesel engine will be available with the next-gen Hyundai Verna.

According to reports, Hyundai produced close to 40,000 units of the outgoing Verna in a year. The average monthly sales for the sedan were around 1,600 units in India. In regard to the next-gen Verna, Hyundai targets to step up production to 70,000 units annually out of which a major chunk will be set aside for exports.

Source – Autocar India