Next-gen Hyundai Verna (India-bound) spied on test internationally

Spy images of the next-gen Hyundai Verna have surfaced on the internet for the first time, and they reveal some interesting details about the new-gen iteration of Hyundai’s C-segment sedan.

The next-gen Hyundai Verna is under development. Yes! You read it perfectly right. The South Korean carmaker has started testing the all-new Hyundai Verna on international soil. The first set of spy images is already on the internet. However, not a lot of guesses can be drawn from the test mule since it is heavily camouflaged. All that can be seen through the camo is a parametric grille and low-set headlamps, which look like the new-gen Elantra sold in foreign markets. And so is the situation with the C-pillar as well.

An Elantra-like sloping roofline and rear window frame are visible in the images. Connected tail lamps could also be a part of the package. At least, the test mule gives a hint of the same. Apart from these changes, expect the new-gen model to get a fresh set of alloy wheels.

The feature list might also see the inclusion of new-age equipment – a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, premium sound system, 10.25-inch display for instrument console, ADAS and more. For powertrain options, the 1.5L petrol and diesel units will continue to be seen on the next-gen model, but with a mild-hybrid system to extract more kilometres from every drop of fuel. Gearbox choices are likely to remain unchanged as well.

In the C-segment sedan space, the Hyundai Verna is one of the best-selling products in the Indian market. The outgoing model has been on sale since 2017. Nevertheless, it has received a mid-life update in the form of a simple nip and tuck job, along with a fair addition of equipment to the cabin. That said, the outgoing Verna is showing its age in comparison to other models in Hyundai’s line-up. The carmaker seems to be aware of the same. Therefore, expect the new-gen Verna to make its way to the Indian market by early 2023.

