Next-gen Hyundai Verna (India-bound) spied on test internationally

Spy images of the next-gen Hyundai Verna have surfaced on the internet for the first time, and they reveal some interesting details about the new-gen iteration of Hyundai’s C-segment sedan.

By:November 25, 2021 11:51 AM
2022 Hyundai Verna Spied Side

 

The next-gen Hyundai Verna is under development. Yes! You read it perfectly right. The South Korean carmaker has started testing the all-new Hyundai Verna on international soil. The first set of spy images is already on the internet. However, not a lot of guesses can be drawn from the test mule since it is heavily camouflaged. All that can be seen through the camo is a parametric grille and low-set headlamps, which look like the new-gen Elantra sold in foreign markets. And so is the situation with the C-pillar as well.

An Elantra-like sloping roofline and rear window frame are visible in the images. Connected tail lamps could also be a part of the package. At least, the test mule gives a hint of the same. Apart from these changes, expect the new-gen model to get a fresh set of alloy wheels.

2022 Hyundai Verna Spied Front

The feature list might also see the inclusion of new-age equipment – a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, premium sound system, 10.25-inch display for instrument console, ADAS and more. For powertrain options, the 1.5L petrol and diesel units will continue to be seen on the next-gen model, but with a mild-hybrid system to extract more kilometres from every drop of fuel. Gearbox choices are likely to remain unchanged as well.

In the C-segment sedan space, the Hyundai Verna is one of the best-selling products in the Indian market. The outgoing model has been on sale since 2017. Nevertheless, it has received a mid-life update in the form of a simple nip and tuck job, along with a fair addition of equipment to the cabin. That said, the outgoing Verna is showing its age in comparison to other models in Hyundai’s line-up. The carmaker seems to be aware of the same. Therefore, expect the new-gen Verna to make its way to the Indian market by early 2023.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen extends service support for flood-affected customers in South India

Volkswagen extends service support for flood-affected customers in South India

Hyundai launches 3rd-edition of H-Social Creator program under 'Beyond Mobility' campaign

Hyundai launches 3rd-edition of H-Social Creator program under 'Beyond Mobility' campaign

2022 Audi Q5 Facelift: All you need to know about this premium SUV

2022 Audi Q5 Facelift: All you need to know about this premium SUV

Magenta to invest Rs 250 crore to set up EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Magenta to invest Rs 250 crore to set up EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Oppo files trademark registration: Plans to enter Indian EV market

Oppo files trademark registration: Plans to enter Indian EV market

Psychopaths drive German cars, claims 3Gem's study

Psychopaths drive German cars, claims 3Gem's study

Volkswagen Taigun gets a marginal price hike: Check out new prices here

Volkswagen Taigun gets a marginal price hike: Check out new prices here

Hyundai Alcazar variants rejigged: New 7-seater AT variants launched

Hyundai Alcazar variants rejigged: New 7-seater AT variants launched

Greaves Electric Mobility opens its biggest EV factory in Tamil Nadu: Details

Greaves Electric Mobility opens its biggest EV factory in Tamil Nadu: Details

Audi India to install up to 100 chargers across country by year-end: More details

Audi India to install up to 100 chargers across country by year-end: More details

2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils SG650 Concept showcasing future of RE design

2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils SG650 Concept showcasing future of RE design

MSTI opens Vehicle Scrapping & Recycling unit in Noida: 200-minute process explained

MSTI opens Vehicle Scrapping & Recycling unit in Noida: 200-minute process explained

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 58.93 lakh

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 58.93 lakh

New Suzuki Avenis 125: All you need to know about this TVS NTorq rival

New Suzuki Avenis 125: All you need to know about this TVS NTorq rival

2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils 120-year special edition Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650

2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils 120-year special edition Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650

Toyota Belta unveiled for overseas markets: Reworked Maruti Suzuki Ciaz or more?

Toyota Belta unveiled for overseas markets: Reworked Maruti Suzuki Ciaz or more?

2022 Skoda Slavia: All you need to know about this new mid-size sedan

2022 Skoda Slavia: All you need to know about this new mid-size sedan

Express Mobility to hold 2021 EV Conference on 24th November: All details here

Express Mobility to hold 2021 EV Conference on 24th November: All details here

All-electric Audi Q5 e-tron unveiled: Features 6 & 7 seat layouts

All-electric Audi Q5 e-tron unveiled: Features 6 & 7 seat layouts

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: 5 big changes over outgoing model

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: 5 big changes over outgoing model