Next-Gen Hyundai i20 spotted: What to expect from the Maruti Baleno rival

Hyundai is currently working on the next-generation iteration of the Elite i20 hatchback. The South Korean car manufacturer has commenced testing the updated model in India, as well as abroad. Curtsey Motor1.com, we now have images of the test mule of the new Hyundai i20 being tested on European soil. The vehicle seen in the images is under heavy camouflage. Hence, it would be difficult to comment on the exact aesthetic updates that it is going to receive with this generation update.

That said, it becomes quite apparent that the next-generation Hyundai Elite i20 is going to get a completely revised front fascia. The design of the same is in sync with Hyundai's latest design language. It comes with a large hexagonal grille while the headlamps are now broader and slightly smaller in comparison to the current model. The front bumper too has undergone a massive design update. The housing for the fog-lamps is now much more angular than before and have been moved to the edge. The side profile of the new Hyundai Elite i20 looks somewhat similar to the current generation model. And the same can be said about the rear fascia of the vehicle as well.

Image Source: Motor1

Just as the exteriors, the interiors of the new Hyundai i20 will undergo a significant overhaul. Apart from the design, the cabin will also become richer with respect to its features and creature comforts. In addition to features such as automatic headlamps, automatic climate control and a touchscreen infotainment system, expect this car to get wireless charging, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel among others.

Image Source: Motor1

It is too early to comment on the engine specifications of the new Hyundai i20. That said, it is for sure that this premium hatchback will continue to be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine options. Since the new iteration of the i20 is going to be launched post the implementation of new safety regulations as well as BS6 emission norms, the car will be compliant with both. Prices are likely to increase in lieu of all these updates. However, it will continue to compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz.

Image Source: Motor1.com