Next-gen Hyundai i20 India model teased: 5 Things to expect from Baleno, Altroz rival

Hyundai India has released sketches of the upcoming next-gen i20. The images now confirm most things we have been speculating and expecting from the upcoming premium hatchback.

The all-new Hyundai i20 hatchback has been teased ahead of its launch. Hyundai Motor India has released a few digital renderings of the upcoming premium hatchback. The images now reveal some things we have been expecting from the model. The European-spec new Hyundai i20 had already been revealed earlier this year. But now, the images reveal what the India-spec model will look like. So here are five things to expect from the Hyundai i20 hatchback in India.

All-new Hyundai i20 Exterior Design

Hyundai’s latest-generation models across the globe have been following a new aggressive and sharp design language. The all-new i20 is no exception to the list. With ‘Z’ theme design cues that are visible on multiple parts of the vehicle, Hyundai is calling its new design language ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The model from the sketches reveals most of the design elements for the India-spec version will be similar to what is available in Europe. The alloy wheel design on the i20 in India also looks to be similar to the Europen version of the hatchback. The new i20 would also offer dual-tone exterior paint options if the teaser image is anything to go by.

All-new Hyundai i20 Interior

The interior of the India-spec model looks similar to the European model. The all-new i20 looks to offer a premium-looking interior with an all-black look. The driver will get a similar kind of multi-function steering wheel offered with the new-gen Creta. Additionally, there seems to be a digital instrument cluster as well. In the centre of the dash is going to be a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will likely offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, Blue Link connected car technology would also be offered in the higher-spec models. Wireless smartphone charging with multiple ports to charge electronic devices will be offered as they always are with Hyundais. The overall interior has a sporty and elegant look.

All-new Hyundai i20 Engines, Gearbox, iMT, Specs

The new-i20 would likely be offered with the same line of engines offered in the Venue. This means that there would be a 1.2-litre petrol engine which develops 83hp and 113Nm of torque. This engine would be offered with a 5-speed manual or the option of a CVT. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine would be available with 100hp and 240Nm of torque. While this engine is only offered with a 6-speed manual in the Venue, the i20 could also see a 6-speed torque converter AT being offered like the Kia Sonet.

But the most important option of all would be the 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. This engine would offer 120hp and 172Nm of torque. For an automatic option, it would be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The other option would be the clutch pedal-less 6-speed iMT which we saw making its debut in the Venue followed by the Kia Sonet.

All-new Hyundai i20 Name and Rivals

The older-gen i20 was called the “Elite i20” as it differed from its European counterpart. Additionally, Hyundai wanted to stamp the i20 as a premium hatchback model in India. With the image, Hyundai has dropped the “Elite” prefix to the name of the model. The all-new i20 will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.

All-new Hyundai i20 Expected Price, Launch Date

We expect Hyundai to price the new i20 quite competitively. Prices for the hatchback are likely to be between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new i20 is expected to be launched sometime in the first week of November ahead of the upcoming Diwali season.

