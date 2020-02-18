Next-Gen Hyundai i20 images leaked: Here’s what the Baleno, Altroz rival will look like

First images of the upcoming third-generation Hyundai i20 hatchback have surfaced online ahead of the official debut.

By:Updated: February 18, 2020 4:33:02 PM

The first images of the third-generation Hyundai i20 have leaked online showing the upcoming hatchback in all its glory. A Team-BHP thread online claims that the images were shared on Whatsapp that showcase early images of the final production version of the i20 hatchback that is scheduled to be launched later this year in India.

The images seem authentic as the vehicle religiously follow Hyundai latest “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy. At the front, you get a blacked-out honeycomb-shaped front grill that is integrated into the sleep wrap around headlamps. The LED DRLs are emphasised with the bright element in the headlamps. The front bumper is also all-new and in-line with Hyundai latest designs with projector fog lamps placed in the triangular-shaped housing. At the back, the C-Pillar of the car is blacked out and it seamlessly integrates into the tailgate with a blacked-out upper half of the bottled acting as a frame for the rear windscreen. The tail lamps have a sharp design and seem to use LEDs with a Z-shaped design as we find on the recently introduced Aura sedan. Like Hyundai’s recent models, the i20 will also feature that styling element on the back with the red-stripe that runs across the back width of the car connecting the tail-lights. The bumper features a more easy-going approach at the rear as it gets low positioned rear fog lights with a faux-diffuser style element in the middle.

The roof of the car as seeing the image is blacked out from the A-Pillar itself while a chrome strip runs along the bottom of the side windows that extends upwards along the C-Pillar. The car sits on 5-spoke alloy wheels which look to be 16-inch in size. The all-new i20 is also likely to feature Hyundai’s latest BlueLink connected technology. Currently, Hyundai has been silent regarding the upcoming hatchback and the interior design has not been revealed while engine options for the model are currently unconfirmed. But it is likely that Hyundai will offer two petrol engines from the Venue and a new 1.5-litre diesel from the Seltos. The Hyundai i20 will rival the likes of the Baleno from Maruti Suzuki along with the Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and the brand new Tata Altroz.

Source: Team-BHP

