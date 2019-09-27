Next-gen Honda Jazz spied ahead of Tokyo debut: May feature hybrid powertrain in some markets

It is no secret that Honda is currently working on a replacement for the current generation Jazz hatchback. The third-generation Jazz will soon be on its way out after being in production since 2013 globally. As nearly seven years of the generation comes to an end, the brand new fourth-generation of Honda Jazz is expected to debut at the Tokyo Motor Show. However, prior to its global unveil, the new Jazz prototype has been seen testing on public roads by an international website - Carscoops.

The fourth-generation Honda Jazz, or as it is known in international markets as the Honda Fit, will stay in tune for Honda’s plans for electrified mobility. The Jazz will most likely be offered with a hybrid powertrain variant in addition to the standard ICE-powered version of the car. While an all-electric model is said to also be on offer.

The spied images reveal the new front fascia of the Jazz that looks to be more rounded in overall shape, although it still does feature some sharp edges in its styling. The front will feature larger headlights flanking the new two-bar front grille we have become familiar with modern Hondas and the front bumper may feature a large air intake.

The Jazz seems to continue with its A-Pillar styling featuring a quarter window between the A-Pillar and the front doors. And the rear has been redesigned entirely. The latest images also provide us with a glimpse of the interior revealing that the new Jazz may come with a new dash-layout with a floating type modern touchscreen infotainment system and three large knobs which may be used for the climate control.

The Jazz is expected to be offered with a new engine line up and maybe unveiled at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Honda has been quite tight-lipped about the Jazz and Honda Cars India said that it will not be present at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. However, the new Jazz is expected to arrive in India by mid-2020, although the Japanese manufacturer is yet to officially confirm. For India, Honda will most likely introduce the traditional ICE version of the Jazz, the EV and Hybrid models may be introduced in limited numbers for the Indian market. Further details about the 2020 Honda Jazz will be revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show which is scheduled to be held from October 24- November 4.