Next-Gen Honda Jazz images leaked ahead of debut this week!

The next-generation Honda Jazz is all set to make its debut at the Tokyo Motor Show this week. Ahead of this, images of the same have been leaked on the internet courtesy autoblog.rs. The fourth-generation of this hatchback gets a new front fascia. The headlights are smaller and more angular than before. The vehicle in the leaked image has HEV written on its number plate. Which means it is the hybrid-version which will get the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine paired to Honda's i-MMD hyrbid system.

The new Jazz continues with its van-like proportions. The side profile is slightly curvaceous, just like the current generation model. Major changes have been done on the rear profile of the hatchback as well. In addition to the standard versions, the new Jazz is also going to get an 'R' edition. Here, aggressive design bits will be added to the car in addition to a more powerful engine.

The cabin of the new Honda Jazz will also get a new layout. Going by some recent spy shots, the fourth-generation Jazz will get a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, an all-black colour scheme with silver highlights among other updates.

Under the hood, the new Honda Jazz will get a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, which will produce 120 hp along with 200 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there will be a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine as well which will be paired to Honda's i-MMD hybrid system. These powertrain options are expected to remain exclusive to the international markets only. India-spec model will continue to get the same 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The next-gen Honda Jazz, after its unveiling at the Tokyo Motor Show this week, it is likely to have its commercial launch early next year in select international markets. The same will arrive in India sometime during the second half of 2020.

Image Credits: autoblog.rs