Next-gen Honda Civic teased: Global debut on November 17

The all-new Honda Civic will be revealed in a matter of few weeks. Honda has teased with a video ahead of the reveal of the next-gen model.

By:November 13, 2020 8:53 PM

Honda has released a teaser video of the next-gen Civic. The eleventh generation Honda Civic will be revealed on November 17. Earlier, patent images of the design of the next-gen Civic had leaked online, so we have a fair idea of what the car would look like. Honda’s short video teaser shows several parts of the upcoming model.

Honda is expected to only reveal a prototype version of the next-gen Civic sedan on November 17.  The model is although said to be near production-ready. Honda will be revealing the car in a live stream on Twitch which is highly popular with gamers. The model is expected to get a full redesign. It will come with an updated list of features with modern tech. Albeit, the exterior design won’t see a dramatic difference if the leaked patent images are to go by. However, the car will see a significant change to the rear design.

Watch the Honda Civic teaser video below

The 11th-generation Honda Civic is expected to go on sale in 2021 globally. Honda is likely to introduce the model in India soon after. In India, the Honda Civic competes in a very small market rivalling the likes of the Skoda Octavia and the Hyundai Elantra. Skoda will introduce the new-gen Octavia in India in early 2021. The current-generation Honda Civic was launched in 2019. It was updated in 2020 with BS6 upgraded petrol automatic and diesel manual versions.

