Next-gen Honda City teased: Launch expected in April 2020

Honda Cars India has released a teaser for their upcoming generation update for the City sedan. The fifth-generation Honda City is expected to be launched in March 2020, and the image released by Honda partially hints at what we have been expecting from the model ever since made its debut last year.

Honda globally debuted the fifth-generation model of the Honda City sedan in Thailand in November 2019. Honda Cars India has already confirmed that the new City will be coming to India in an all-new avatar and now it has released a teaser image that provides us with a glimpse of the exterior styling of the upcoming sedan. While the model showcased in Thailand will differ from the India-spec model, the image suggests that the Honda City in India will be similar to the offering in Thailand.

The Honda City will feature an all-new design that is in line with Honda’s latest design language. The headlamps will be LEDs which look similar to what is found on bigger Honda models like the Accord and Civic. The car is likely to be offered with on 16-inch alloy wheels, will feature a redesigned front and bumpers, new LED tail-lamps. Th car itself is now longer, and wider, but the wheelbase has been made shorter.

The interior of the vehicle will also get new upgrades featuring an all new dash layout. The touchscreen is likely to be offered with a new user interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, housed in a system with a larger screen. The City will get an all-new multifunction steering wheel and a new driver’s instrument cluster.

Honda has upgraded the petrol engine for the City with the current generation model. However internationally, Honda also offers a 1.0-lite turbo petrol in the City RS Whether that engine will be offered in India remains to be seen. Honda has not updated the current City diesel offering to BS6, but once the new generation arrives, the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine will be upgraded. As for the petrol engine, Honda is likely to introduce a mild-hybrid system with it that would help make the engine more efficient. The all-new Honda city is expected to be launched in April 2020.