Next-gen Honda City spied undisguised ahead of April 2020 launch: Key facts about Verna, Ciaz rival!

Like before, the 2020 Honda City will continue to challenge the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento in the segment.

The next-generation Honda City has been spied completely undisguised ahead of the official launch next month. The latest image shared by a Team-BHP reader shows that the India-bound City will come with some specific changes like a new design for the alloy wheels. Also, as one can see in the image, the rear end of the new 2020 Honda City gets a major update with sporty-looking sleeker LED tail lamps. Moreover, the new model will get a redesigned boot and boot lid along with fresh-looking bumper. The rear view mirrors also appear to be new.

A few days back, some key feature details of the new 2020 Honda City leaked on the web. According to the reports, the new model will come in a total of three variants, however, the names have not been confirmed as of now. Speaking of features, the new City will get some segment firsts like tyre pressure monitoring system along with Amazon’s Alexa enabled telematics and the latter will be offered as standard. Moreover, the new City will get traction control along with 4 airbags, 5 headrests and 3-point seat belts for all the occupants.

The new model will also get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it will have an all-new user interface. Like before, the 2020 Honda City will continue to challenge the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento in the segment. More details on the new City to spill in the coming days, so keep watching this space for all the action.

