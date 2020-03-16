Next-gen Honda City spied undisguised ahead of April 2020 launch: Key facts about Verna, Ciaz rival!

Like before, the 2020 Honda City will continue to challenge the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento in the segment.

By:Updated: March 16, 2020 11:40:09 AM

The next-generation Honda City has been spied completely undisguised ahead of the official launch next month. The latest image shared by a Team-BHP reader shows that the India-bound City will come with some specific changes like a new design for the alloy wheels. Also, as one can see in the image, the rear end of the new 2020 Honda City gets a major update with sporty-looking sleeker LED tail lamps. Moreover, the new model will get a redesigned boot and boot lid along with fresh-looking bumper. The rear view mirrors also appear to be new.

A few days back, some key feature details of the new 2020 Honda City leaked on the web. According to the reports, the new model will come in a total of three variants, however, the names have not been confirmed as of now. Speaking of features, the new City will get some segment firsts like tyre pressure monitoring system along with Amazon’s Alexa enabled telematics and the latter will be offered as standard. Moreover, the new City will get traction control along with 4 airbags, 5 headrests and 3-point seat belts for all the occupants.

The new model will also get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it will have an all-new user interface. Like before, the 2020 Honda City will continue to challenge the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento in the segment. More details on the new City to spill in the coming days, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Stay tuned with us for more. For the latest auto reviews and more, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Elantra diesel to be launched soon: Honda Civic rival gets 1.5-litre engine

Hyundai Elantra diesel to be launched soon: Honda Civic rival gets 1.5-litre engine

Hyundai Creta 2020 India Launch Live: Kia Seltos rival to get new design and additional features

Hyundai Creta 2020 India Launch Live: Kia Seltos rival to get new design and additional features

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Automatic Review: Hits and misses

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Automatic Review: Hits and misses

Formula E 2019/20 season suspended for two months: Berlin ePrix likely to be next race

Formula E 2019/20 season suspended for two months: Berlin ePrix likely to be next race

Honda Activa 125/6g and Dio BS6 recalled: Check if your scooter is affected

Honda Activa 125/6g and Dio BS6 recalled: Check if your scooter is affected

Now sell your car at Maruti Suzuki True Value from your home: Explained in 6 steps!

Now sell your car at Maruti Suzuki True Value from your home: Explained in 6 steps!

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

Fast & Furious 9 release slowed and blunted massively by Coronavirus

Fast & Furious 9 release slowed and blunted massively by Coronavirus

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos pre-launch bookings battle

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos pre-launch bookings battle

All-new Honda City petrol now more powerful to take on 2020 Hyundai Verna

All-new Honda City petrol now more powerful to take on 2020 Hyundai Verna

Why no carmaker could beat the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India

Why no carmaker could beat the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India

Le Mans 24-Hours postponed due to Coronavirus: September race to close 2020 EWC season

Le Mans 24-Hours postponed due to Coronavirus: September race to close 2020 EWC season

Fuel injected BS6 bike/scooter maintenance: Do's and don'ts to ensure smooth functioning

Fuel injected BS6 bike/scooter maintenance: Do's and don'ts to ensure smooth functioning

India's most powerful scooter Honda Forza: Launch in 2021 likely at killer price

India's most powerful scooter Honda Forza: Launch in 2021 likely at killer price

F1 2020: Australian GP cancelled due to Coronavirus: McLaren team personnel tests positive

F1 2020: Australian GP cancelled due to Coronavirus: McLaren team personnel tests positive

Diesel engines that were killed due to BS6: India's favourite multijet also a victim

Diesel engines that were killed due to BS6: India's favourite multijet also a victim

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Dominar 400: What all you miss for Rs 30,000 lesser!

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Dominar 400: What all you miss for Rs 30,000 lesser!

How GST reduction can speed up electric mobility in two and three-wheeler segments

How GST reduction can speed up electric mobility in two and three-wheeler segments

Honda Amaze Petrol CVT Automatic Long-Term Review: Impressive, Refined All-Rounder

Honda Amaze Petrol CVT Automatic Long-Term Review: Impressive, Refined All-Rounder

Coronavirus shakes motor show event calendar: 2020 New York Auto Show postponed

Coronavirus shakes motor show event calendar: 2020 New York Auto Show postponed