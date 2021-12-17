Next-gen Ford Endeavour teased: Dons F-150-esque front fascia

The test prototype of the next-gen Ford Endeavour is showcased in a teaser video released by the brand, and it reveals a lot about the upcoming model’s design.

Ford has recently unveiled the new Ranger pickup globally, and now, the Blue Oval is readying the Ranger-based SUV, known to us Indians as the Endeavour. Internationally, the Ford Endeavour is sold with the Everest badges. The company has also released an official teaser video of the next-gen Ford Endeavour. The video gives a glimpse of the changes, which will be seen on the new-gen Ford Endeavour.

The prototype in the video is covered in thick camouflage, but it reveals the updated front-end to some extent. The face now features an F-150 design. A massive grille sits in between the squarish headlamps that come with C-shaped LED DRLs. Currenlty, not a lot can be said about the bumper. The bonnet sits high, and the overall front-end looks boxier now.

Sideways, the DLO looks identical to the outgoing model’s, except for the chrome garnish. However, it won’t be wrong to anticipate changes to the sheet metal. Alloy wheels boast a different design on this prototype, and they appear to be a size larger than the 18-inch units seen on the India-spec car.

The rear-end too, gets a boxy appeal now. Another change that can be spotted on the test mule is the set of updated tail lamps. They are all-LED units with a revised glow pattern and design. On the whole, the next-gen Ford Endeavour looks more right and squarish in the teaser video.

The next-gen rendition of the Endeavour is reported to go on sale with a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine. The company is likely to offer the option to upgrade to a bigger 3.0L V6 diesel that belts out 210 Hp and 498 Nm as its peak outputs. A 2.3L turbo-petrol could also be a part of the package. Transmission options may include a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, and 10-speed automatic.

Expect the next-gen Ford Endeavour to go on sale globally by next year. Since Ford has confirmed to sell CBU units in the Indian market, arrival of the Endeavour in its new avatar could be a possibility. After all, it was one of the best-selling vehicles of the company. In case Ford plans to launch the next-gen Endeavour in India, the brand will most likely be importing only 2,000 units annually to evade heavy import duties.