Next-gen BMW Z4 launched at a price of Rs 64.90 lakh: Major styling, features upgrade for open-top roadster

The highly awaited BMW Z4 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 64.90 lakh. The roadster has been launched in two variants namely sDrive20i M Sport and M40i, with the latter costing Rs 78.90 lakh. Powering the BMW Z4 M40i is a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 340 hp and 500 Nm. On the other hand, the BMW Z4 sDrive20i M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 197 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. Both these engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The M40i sprints from a standstill to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds while the sDrive 20i does the same in 4.5 seconds.

The newly launched BMW X4 variants look almost identical except for the fact that these come with different exterior paint schemes. While the M40i gets standard metallic options including black, silver, blue white and red, along with optional blue and grey touches, the sDrive 20i M Sport comes with an option of a non-metallic white finish too. The interiors of the new BMW Z4 are also highly similar.

As far as equipment goes, the two variants of the BMW Z4 gets head-up display, wireless charging facility, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon system, front and rear parking display. Apart from this, the new Z4 also features an active cruise control system. BMW offers the company's latest iDrive infotainment software along with the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as standard. The new BMW Z4 comes to India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route with bookings already open at the company's dealerships across India.

Commenting on the launch of the new BMW Z4, Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said that BMW has a rich history of roadsters that have stood out as icons of pure driving pleasure. The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is the brand-new addition to BMW’s long history of engrossing roadsters. He added that with dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, this open-top two-seater takes the classic roadster into the world of tomorrow. When the roof opens, there are no limits to driving pleasure in the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster.

