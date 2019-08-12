Next-Gen BMW 3 Series coming to India this month: Five things you need to know

The next-generation BMW 3 Series is all set to make its debut in India. The launch of this luxury sedan is going to take place on August 21 this year. The German carmaker has recently launched the latest iterations of the X7 SUV and the 7 Series sedan in India. These are part of the 12 new model launches which have been planned for the year 2019 by BMW India. This is the seventh-generation of the 3 Series and will be followed by an M3 version, internationally as well as India. Here are five things that you need to know about this luxury sedan.

Exteriors

The exterior design of the new BMW 3 Series features several aesthetic alterations. Though the overall silhouette remains the same as before, the new 3 Series comes with a completely revised front and rear fascia. In comparison to the previous generation 3 Series, the new one gets bigger headlamps, a wider grille along with restyled bumper which gives it an aggressive persona. The side profile also features a more pronounced shoulder line while the rear comes with bigger tail-lamps.

Interiors

The seventh-generation BMW 3 Series is based on an all-new platform called the Cluster Architecture (CLAR). Though the exterior dimensions of this luxury sedan have increased from the previous generation to the latest, the cabin space remains the same as before. The cabin layout also features a new look. That said it remains traditionally BMW in terms of its aesthetics.

Features

Talking about the features, as standard, the new BMW 3 Series comes with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Internationally, the same can be upgraded to a 10.25-inch unit as well. Expect a similar option available on the India-spec version as well. The new 3 Series comes with the latest iteration of BMW's iDrive technology. Since this car has undergone a generation update, it comes with a plethora of features and creature comforts.

Engines Specifications

BMW is likely to retain the engine line-up of the previous-gen 3 Series in the new one, for the India-spec model. This means that the petrol derivative i.e. the 320i will get a 2.0-litre, turbocharged engine churning out 258 hp of power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. The diesel derivative i.e. the 320d will comes with a 2.0-litre, turbocharger oil-burner good for 190 hp of power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines will be paired to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox.

Prices

Prices for the next-generation BMW 3 Series, in India, are expected to fall in-between the range of 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. This sedan competes against the likes of Mercedes Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and Jaguar XE.