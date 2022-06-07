Next-Gen Apple CarPlay offers intuitive vehicle integration

CarPlay continues to mirror typical Apple design, but now it offers a slew of new intuitive features for the person behind the wheel like inbuilt climate control in the car, the option to add trip info, access to updated navigation information, weather tracking, fuel and battery level tracking and more.

Apple unveiled new and improved CarPlay at the Worldwide Developers Conference. The technology giant is working with many leading automobile manufacturers and plans to launch the new software in the latter part of 2023.

The revamped software will now allow multiple screens on the vehicle, irrespective of size and layout to connect with the center console. Moreover, the drivers will now have plain sailing access to news, podcasts, and audiobooks without having to leave the CarPlay interface.

Working in sync with the iPhone, the vehicle’s system will follow a “privacy-friendly” approach in real time to display navigation details such as speed, fuel level and temperature.

The American technology company affirmed that it is holding talks with several OEMs, to bring the updated software to their vehicles, which will be announced in late 2023.

Apple has been long rumored to have been working on an electric car R&D project, codenamed the ‘Titan’. The updated CarPlay could be the closest we’ve been to the features that the rumored concept will offer.

Ford Motor Co, Renault SA, Mercedes Benz , Volvo, Honda Motor Co and Jaguar Land Rover are some of the prominent OEMs amongst the automakers the company said will integrate the next generation CarPlay.