Next-gen 2021 Kia Carnival MPV revealed: Sporty SUV-like design, longer and feature-loaded!

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival has finally been revealed officially with multiple advancements over its predecessor, especially in terms of design. Here is what all to expect from the new Carnival in terms of its exteriors, interiors, engine along with India launch. All details below.

The new 2021 Kia Carnival luxury MPV has been revealed officially ahead of its global debut. The company’s “Grand Utility vehicle” that Kia Motors likes to call it is essentially the fourth-generation model of the Kia Carnival and it brings with it numerous improvements and advancements over its predecessor. Take a look at the pictures and the first thing that you will notice about the new Kia Carnival is its sportier SUV-like design language and hence, the new model will ditch the rather traditional MPV like styling on the outside. Upfront, you now get sleeker-looking headlamps and these certainly add a lot of character to the fascia. Clearly, Kia Motors wants the new Carnival to have better road presence and hence, the curves are gone, giving way to strong creases and character lines. The company’s signature ‘Tiger Grille’ is retained and this one now has a diamond pattern. Towards the bottom of the headlamps, you also get sharp Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) that should look good in the dark.

Just like the front, things are quite sporty at the rear as well. Here also, you get sleek LED tail lamps and these are connected by an LED strip. In terms of the specifications, Kia Motors is currently tight-lipped, however, it has revealed that the new generation Kia Carnival will come with an increased wheelbase and hence, there will be more space on the inside. As of now, the company has only revealed the exterior of the new Kia Carnival. However, the previous spy shots gave healthy hints about the MPV’s cabin.

Watch our 2020 Kia Carnival video review:

The pictures suggested that the new 2021 Kia Carnival will get a large single unit with split screens for the instrument cluster and the infotainment. Like the current model, the new Carnival is also expected to be on offer in multiple seating options. As far as the powertrain is concerned this too, is a mystery as of now. Expect Kia to carry forward the current 2.2-litre diesel engine for selected markets. Moreover, a 2.5-litre turbo petrol engine is also likely to be on offer in some markets, excluding India.

Kia Motors has revealed that the new 2021 Kia Carnival will be launched in Korea that happens to be Kia’s home market in the third quarter of 2020. That said, expect an India launch of the new Carnival by the end of 2021 or most likely, sometime in 2022. Stay tuned with us for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

