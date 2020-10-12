Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

The all-new Isuzu V-Cross has been teased. While the next-gen pick-up truck is expected to arrive soon, Isuzu will introduce its BS6 grade D-Max commercial models on October 14.

By:October 12, 2020 11:43 AM
all-new 2021 Isuzu V-Cross India Launch Teaser 1

Isuzu Motors India has yet to introduce any of its models in the BS6 era. Isuzu’s initial plan was to launch its BS6 range earlier this year. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, plans were put on hold and delayed to the second half of 2020. Recently, Isuzu has been teasing the arrival of its BS6 models and has announced that it will launch the D-Max S-Cab and the D-Max pick-up truck on October 14. We had earlier reported that Isuzu India had released a teaser for the two models on its official website. However, the most anticipated model from the Japanese marquee is the all-new generation Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck.

all-new 2021 isuzu v-cross india launch teaser 2

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has already gone on sale in other countries and has been expected to arrive in India very soon. But Isuzu India has been fairly silent about its arrival. However, a teaser suggests that the new 2021 V-Cross is to be launched in India soon as well. The teaser shows a darkened image of the new-gen V-Cross with a “Coming Soon” message. Currently, the image may have been taken down from the website and replaced to with teaser for the commercial models. However, the teaser does show that Isuzu India does intend to launch the new model soon.

Isuzu V-Cross Automatic Review

While the older-generation V-Cross was on sale at around the Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) bracket. With the new-generation model also being BS6 complaint, the prices are likely to see a steady rise. But, some reports have also suggested that Isuzu India is testing BS6 compliant versions of the current generation model. It is possible that Isuzu may continue to offer the older model alongside the new generation V-Cross. However, more may be revealed soon as we hope for some insight from the automaker on its plans for India on October 14 at the launch of the commercial models.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

World Rally inspired Hyundai i20 N teased: 200hp throaty exhaust note released

World Rally inspired Hyundai i20 N teased: 200hp throaty exhaust note released

Audi Q2 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of Audi's most affordable SUV

Audi Q2 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of Audi's most affordable SUV

Honda H'ness CB350 price revealed: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival gets two variants

Honda H'ness CB350 price revealed: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival gets two variants

Toyota, Myles tie-up to expand car subscription service: Own a Glanza, Innova for this much per month!

Toyota, Myles tie-up to expand car subscription service: Own a Glanza, Innova for this much per month!