Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

The all-new Isuzu V-Cross has been teased. While the next-gen pick-up truck is expected to arrive soon, Isuzu will introduce its BS6 grade D-Max commercial models on October 14.

Isuzu Motors India has yet to introduce any of its models in the BS6 era. Isuzu’s initial plan was to launch its BS6 range earlier this year. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, plans were put on hold and delayed to the second half of 2020. Recently, Isuzu has been teasing the arrival of its BS6 models and has announced that it will launch the D-Max S-Cab and the D-Max pick-up truck on October 14. We had earlier reported that Isuzu India had released a teaser for the two models on its official website. However, the most anticipated model from the Japanese marquee is the all-new generation Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck.

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has already gone on sale in other countries and has been expected to arrive in India very soon. But Isuzu India has been fairly silent about its arrival. However, a teaser suggests that the new 2021 V-Cross is to be launched in India soon as well. The teaser shows a darkened image of the new-gen V-Cross with a “Coming Soon” message. Currently, the image may have been taken down from the website and replaced to with teaser for the commercial models. However, the teaser does show that Isuzu India does intend to launch the new model soon.

Isuzu V-Cross Automatic Review

While the older-generation V-Cross was on sale at around the Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) bracket. With the new-generation model also being BS6 complaint, the prices are likely to see a steady rise. But, some reports have also suggested that Isuzu India is testing BS6 compliant versions of the current generation model. It is possible that Isuzu may continue to offer the older model alongside the new generation V-Cross. However, more may be revealed soon as we hope for some insight from the automaker on its plans for India on October 14 at the launch of the commercial models.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.