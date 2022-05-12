Nexa Music Season 2 launched: For discovering original English music talent

Maruti Suzuki has today announced the launch of the second season of Nexa Music, wherein the top 4 winning entries will be mentored by music directors, and their tracks will be featured in music videos.

After the successful conclusion of NEXA Music Season 1, today Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of the second season of Nexa Music. The Nexa Music Season 2 is a first of its kind effort from the brand to offer a specially curated platform for Indian musicians to showcase their skills and talent for creating original English music of international standards.

With more than 1,000 entries from across the globe, season 1 of Nexa Music received an overwhelming response. Out of these 1,000 entries, only 24 musicians were shortlisted to be mentored by the legendary AR Rahman with the support of Clinton Cerejo. The Nexa Music Season 1 encountered release of 34 music videos, which helped the company garner over 75 million views on YouTube.

Announcing the launch of NEXA Music Season 2, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “NEXA Music holds a very special place in our hearts. We are thrilled to announce the Second Season of NEXA Music and excited to begin our country-wide search for fresh, emerging talent. NEXA Music is one of a kind platform that encourages music enthusiasts and artists to channel their love for self-composed English music. Under the mentorship of esteemed musicians like A R Rahman, the shortlisted artists will get the opportunity to create original English compositions of global standards and be able to share them internationally. I am confident that Season 2 will receive a phenomenal response and will provide our customers with a NEXA global experience.”

On the Occasion Mr. A R Rahman said, “India is buzzing with youth, energy and undiscovered raw talent. I am happy to be part of NEXA Music in its Season 2 and look forward to finding unique voices and brilliant talent across the country. Qyuki and NEXA are building a much-needed tradition by fostering the next generation of Indian musicians.”

For season 2, a total of 24 artists will be shortlisted by a jury that includes A R Rahman, NEXA officials, and Qyuki. The shortlisted artists will be mentored to brush their singing talent under the ‘Nexa Music Lab’. Moreover, the top 4 tracks out of the 24 artists will be announced as Super Winners of Season 2. Also, the artists will produce an original English song under the guidance of a music producer, and the track will feature in music videos.

Also Read – 2022 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport India launch soon: Details