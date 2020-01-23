Now experience Nexa cars through augmented reality: Here’s how!

Now you can experience a Nexa car through augmented reality. The premium retail chain of Maruti Suzuki has launched one-of-its-kind buying experience for its customers. In sync with this, the carmaker has launched its smallest showroom 'One by One- An AR Experience'. With the help of augmented reality, Nexa will be able to bring all the cars in its portfolio in front of the customer in multiple colour options as well as variants digitally. This negates the requirement of a large infrastructure required for car display.

Maruti Suzuki currently retails its premium cars from the Nexa dealership outlets. These include the Baleno hatchback, Ciaz sedan, XL6 crossover MPV along with the S-Cross and the Ignis. All the rest of the Maruti Suzuki cars retails from its Arean dealership outlets.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki is planning to showcase an all-new SUV coupe concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. This will just be a design study which may influence the future products from the brand depending upon the customer response.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At NEXA, we continuously strive to create newer, trendier and innovative experiences for our customers. The latest addition of Augmented Reality (AR) at NEXA will enable them to check out NEXA cars in their desired colour and variant they want to buy. With digital technology slowly overtaking the conventional methods, it becomes imperative for us to constantly upgrade our offerings to delight our customers. Using augmented reality to develop the ‘One by One. An AR experience.’ is a huge leap forward for Maruti Suzuki as well as the industry as a whole. Further, we have received encouraging reviews for the offering from experts as well as customers further strengthening our confidence in the

offering. This can be called NEXA’s biggest innovation in the smallest size.”