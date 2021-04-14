Newly unveiled Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible is as fast as its coupe sibling

Known for making some of the best luxury vehicles in the world, Bentley has now revealed the Continental GT Speed Convertible which is a surprisingly performance-oriented vehicle that can break the 300kmph barrier while keeping its occupants ensconced in a luxurious interior.

Bentley Motors has debuted their latest version of the open-top Grand Tourer – the Continental GT Speed Convertible. This is the third generation of the vehicle and is the most performance-oriented convertible in the company’s current line-up. This car has the kit and numbers to offer an exhilarating driving experience while cocooning the occupants in the lap of luxury.

The new Continental GT Speed Convertible features an enhanced version of Bentley’s 6.0-litre W12 TSI engine that produces a massive power and torque output of 650 hp and 900Nm, respectively. The same engine was seen in the recently launched Continental GT Speed coupe. The Continental GT Speed Convertible goes from 0 to 100kmph in 3.7 seconds which is a touch slower than the coupe’s 3.6-second timing but it can reach the same top speed of 335kmph. This is impressive, considering that convertibles do not usually have the same level of performance as their hard-top counterparts.

According to Bentley, the dual-clutch, eight-speed transmission on this car shifts twice as fast in Sport mode as compared to the standard W12 model. Power is sent to all four wheels and Bentley has recalibrated the traction control and torque distribution. In Comfort mode, the power is distributed equally but in Sport mode, the traction management system sends a greater proportion of power to the rear axle for a more engaging drive. It gets all-wheel steering and the option of carbon ceramic brakes.

The Continental GT Speed Convertible gets Bentley’s three-chamber active air suspension with adaptive damping and a 48V active anti-roll control system. It features powerful electric motors within each anti-roll bar to resist body roll. In their firmest setting, the motors can deliver 1300 Nm in 0.3 secs to counteract cornering forces and keep the body level.

The grand tourer is fitted with a ‘Z-fold’ roof that can be deployed or stowed in just 19 seconds while travelling at a speed of up to 50kmph. The company claims that the new roof reduces noise levels by three decibels when compared to the previous model. Seven exterior roof colours are available, including Black, Blue, Claret and Grey among the other options. Furthermore, eight interior roof liner finishes are offered, ranging from New Red to Magnolia.

There is not much to say about the exterior as the Continental GT Speed Convertible looks very much like any other Continental GT that we have seen in the past few years and that is not a bad thing per se. At the front, you have the instantly recognisable oval headlamps and a large mesh grille. You can find the Speed badge on the front fender. The sides of the Continental GT Speed Convertible are studded with 22-inch alloy wheels and you can also spot the convertible roof from the side.

As expected, the interior of the Continental GT Speed Convertible is nothing short of uber-luxurious. It includes Speed badging on the passenger fascia, an Alcantara steering wheel and a unique colour split trim in hide and Alcantara. The interior comes with Piano Black veneer as standard but there are other options including Crown Cut, Dark Stain Burr Walnut, Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus, Open pore Dark Stain Burr Walnut veneer, Crown Cut Walnut and Koa.

The heated and ventilated seats come with a neckwarmer as well. It has been enhanced for better comfort and quieter operation. You also get a heated steering wheel, heated armrests and electrically adjustable headrests.

