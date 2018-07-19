New York’s ‘Taxi King’ in trouble after Ferrari wants its Ferraris back

Once the owner and operator of 800 taxis in New York, Evgeny "Gene" Freidman has been sued by Ferrari Financing Services after the broke businessman refused to hand over the keys to three of his Ferraris after defaulting on payments, as per Manhattan Supreme Court says a Bloomberg report. Over the years, Friedman had lost his 800 medallions taxi batches but did manage to hang on to his Ferrari collection which he will soon be forced to give up.

He owns a $384,000 worth Ferrari 458 Speciale, Ferrari FF that cost him $362,000 and a 2014 Ferrar F12. Ferrari Financial Services claims that he has not paid his monthly payments on any of his cars since March 2018, weeks before he pleaded guilty to state tax charges.

Friedman lived at the Park Avenue and his Ferrari's were quite popular in the neighbourhood before the Taxi and Limousine Commission stripped him of nearly all his taxi medallions. He was later arrested for the tax fraud. Freidman formerly operated cabs for taxi medallion owners including Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer.

On the Ferrari lawsuit, Gene Freidman said New York Post, “I don’t know anything about that.”

With a certain downfall, the New York's 'Taxi King' might now have to start travelling in cabs now that Ferrari has a stronger chance of winning the lawsuit.

Ferrari 458 Speciale is powered by 4.5L V8 engine that makes a 445Kw of power and 540 Nm of torque. The innovations on the Ferrari 458 Speciale set it apart from the 458 Italia from which it is derived from.