New year car discounts: Huge rebate on Tata Safari, Altroz gets discount of Rs. 10,000

Heavy discounts are available on all Tata Motors’ models except for the Punch. Here are the complete details about the benefits that can be availed if purchased this month.

Tata Motors managed to close December 2021 sales tally by taking the stage as the second-largest carmaker in the Indian market. The company outperformed the South Korean car giant – Hyundai on the sales chart last month. In fact, it seems bullish about posting big numbers again. The homegrown carmaker is offering lucrative deals on its model line-up this month. So if you happen to be buying a Tata Motors vehicle this January, here are the offers that will be applicable on your purchase.

Tata Safari

The flagship offering of Tata Motor is currently being offered with discounts of up to Rs. 65,000. However, this deal includes a cash benefit of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Talking of the prices, the Safari starts from Rs. 14.99 lakh. It is offered with a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine with two transmission choices – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Tata Harrier

Like the Safari, its 5-seater sibling is also available with a rebate of up to Rs. 85,000. The MG Hector rival can now be bought with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 40,000, an upfront cash benefit of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 25,000.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is the company’s sub-4m compact SUV, and it is also one of the highest-selling models of the company. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs. 10,000 can be availed on the diesel variants of the Nexon. The petrol grades are only available with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Tata Altroz

The Altroz rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and more in our market. While the carmaker has been refraining from offering any discounts on the Altroz for the last few months, it can now be purchased with corporate benefits of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 7,500 for diesel and petrol variants, respectively.

Tata Tigor

Rebates of up to Rs. 35,000 can be availed on buying the Tigor this month. The petrol-only compact sedan is available with a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is applicable on the purchase of 2021 Tigor, while it reduces to Rs. 20,000 when a 2022 model is bought.

Tata Tiago

The most-affordable offering of the brand – Tiago, can now be purchased with discounts extending to Rs. 30,000. It includes a corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. However, if you plan to buy a 2021 model, the exchange bonus increases to Rs. 25,000.

Tata Punch

Currently, Tata Motors is not offering any discount on Punch whatsoever. The micro-SUV is receiving a warm response from the Indian audience, and the carmaker could sell around 8,000 units of the Punch last month.

Note: The discounts may vary from dealer to dealer and city to city. For exact details and final ex-showroom prices, contact your nearest Tata Motors dealership.