New year car discounts: Honda City gets rebate of Rs. 35,596, other models follow suit

Here is the complete breakup of discounts that Honda is offering this January on its offerings, namely 5th-gen City, 4th-gen City, Jazz, WR-V, and City.

To embrace a great start to the new year 2022, Honda Cars India Ltd. is offering lucrative deals on its model line-up, comprising Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and City. The discounts comprise of various deals, including upfront cash benefits, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, FOC accessories, corporate bonus and more. So if you are planning to get home a Honda vehicle this January, you may end up getting heavy discounts on your purchase. Read on to know the complete details of the discounts that are being offered on various Honda models.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze remained the company’s second best-selling model last month. However, it is currently available with discounts worth Rs. 15,000, which include a Honda Customer loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Honda City 5th-gen

The best-selling model of the Japanese carmaker – Honda City, can be bought with a rebate of up to Rs. 35,596. The discount includes a cash benefit of Rs. 10,000, which can be swapped with FOC accessories worth Rs. 10,596. Besides, an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 can be availed on buying the 5th-gen City. If the car to be exchanged is a Honda make, the exchange bonus goes up to Rs. 7,000. A corporate benefit of Rs. 8,000 can be availed on this purchase.

Honda City 4th-gen

On the older generation of the Honda City, the company is giving discounts of up to Rs. 20,000. A loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000, and a corporate discount of 8,000 are applicable on buying the 4th-gen Honda City.

Honda WR-V

The company’s cross-hatch – WR-V, is also on sale with some great deals. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is applicable on buying the WR-V this month. If the car to be exchanged is a Honda make, the exchange benefit goes up to Rs. 17,000. Moreover, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and corporate benefit of Rs. 4,000 can also be availed on the WR-V.

Honda Jazz

The Honda Jazz is also available with benefits of up to Rs. 33,147, which comprise a cash benefit of Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000, loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, and a corporate discount of 4,000. Moreover, the cash benefit can be swapped with FOC accessories of Rs. 12,147, and if the car to be exchanged is a Honda make, the exchange bonus goes up to Rs. 12,000.