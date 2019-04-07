New Volvo XC60, V60 Polestar revealed: Now faster and more powerful

Volvo has unveiled the new Polestar versions of the XC60 and V60. Both the models are based on the standard T8 variants and are plug-in hybrids. The new Volvo XC60 and V60 Polestar get power from the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that was earlier seen in the Volvo S60 Polestar. With this, the engine on the new Volvo XC60 and V60 Polestar is capable of producing a maximum power output of 415 bhp along with a peak torque of 669 Nm. That being said, the new Polestar models account for 15 bhp more power along with 33 Nm of additional torque compared to their standard counterparts.

A sprint from 0 to 100 kmph comes in less than 5 seconds and the two models can reach triple-digit speeds faster compared to the standard models. Performance is the key aspect of the new Polestar models and with an increased power and torque output, these certainly would be more fun to drive cars compared to the regular models. When it comes to the exterior, there are not many major changes in comparison to the standard models. The prime changes include black grille, Polestar moniker, enhanced wheel arches and 10-spoke alloy wheels.

Thankfully, the changes are not limited on the outside as the cabin also gets some significant updates. The interiors are now finished in the Charcoal shade while the front seats get better support. Furthermore, the seatbelts are now golden finished in order to distinguish the Polestar from the regular models. As far as India launch is concerned, the company currently holds no plans of launching the Polestar models in India anytime soon. However, with an increased focus and the growing interest of people in performance-oriented cars, Volvo might consider launching the Polestar models here in the coming months.

