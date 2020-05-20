New Volvo XC60, V40, S90 in India won’t go faster than this speed now with a limiter

Volvo programmable key image used for reference

Volvo Cars had announced last year that they will introduce speed limiters in their cars. So if technically a Volvo car could reach 230kmph, the restricted top speed will be well below 200kmph. This was decided to curb accidents due to overspeeding. Volvo India now has introduced this speed limiter in their cars. Now all Volvo cars will go up to a maximum of 180kmph only. Not only this, Volvo India has also started giving out a Care key with the car. With this key, a customer can further set the desired speed limit inside of 180kmph. This will be helpful while giving the car for service, to a friend or even the valet. Technically even if you buy a performance model, the self-imposed speed limit will not allow your car to have a higher top speed than say for example, the V40 hatchback.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Volvo says that this is to reduce or mitigate accidents. Volvo understands that customers might not be too happy about having a speed restricted car but then it says that safety is of utmost importance. Malin Ekholm, the head of Volvo Safety Centre says that every car maker has a responsibility to improve the safety of traffic. This new speed limiter will help a customer realise that speeding is actually very dangerous. It will also support a better driver behaviour and at the same time provide peace of mind to those back home.

Volvo India will launch the all-new S60 as its next car in India. A few years ago, Volvo also set up an assembly plant in India. Currently, the XC90 is rolled out from there. In the BS6 era, Volvo is one of the few luxury carmakers who are ditching diesel engines. Audi is the other one though we understand that the entire Volkswagen Group is trying to move away from the sticky fuel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.