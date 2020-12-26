New Volvo S60: Welcome to the future of driving

From automatic braking to lane-keeping assist, the new S60 has a lot going for it.

By:Updated: Dec 26, 2020 11:00 AM

 

Scenario 1: If your car accidentally drifts out of its lane, the steering wheel sends a signal to alert you. If you don’t react, a technology called Lane Keeping Aid gently steers it back into its lane.

Scenario 2: If your car detects you’re about to leave the road unintentionally, it can provide steering inputs and, if necessary, brake support to help guide you back on track. The tech is called Run-off Road Mitigation.

Scenario 3: If there are other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists or large animals ahead of your car and you don’t slow down, a tech called City Safety will warn you, and even apply brakes automatically. Welcome to the future of driving.

The new Volvo S60 that will be launched in March gets these and many other semi-autonomous driving technologies. We recently drove this luxury sedan in and around Delhi.

What is the S60?

It’s Volvo’s entry-level sedan. The new S60 will be launched in March 2021, and will compete against Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and the soon-to-be-launched Audi A4. A front-wheel drive car, the S60 will be available in the T4 trim, with five exterior colours and three interior upholstery options.

It will have only a petrol engine: the 1969cc unit, which delivers peak power of 140 kW (188bhp), torque of 300Nm, has a fuel tank of 60 litres, and a claimed fuel efficiency of 13.57 km/l. Its top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h, which is now a global safety norm for all Volvo cars.

How is the cabin?

At 4.76 metres in length, the new S60 is quite a big car, and a wheelbase of 2.87 metres means it has good cabin space. Legroom for all passengers is generous, but because of a huge central tunnel taking up leg space, the rear seat is comfortable for two adults, not three.

In terms of luxury features, it scores five-stars—chrome, leather, plastic, cloth … everything inside the cabin not only looks good, but also feels robust. The sunroof takes up almost 60% of the roof, and while a sunroof isn’t a practical feature for Indian weather conditions, it lets in a lot of light and makes the cabin ‘appear’ cosier and comfortable (it also means the car AC will have to work extra hours in the summer, if you drive with the curtain open). All new Volvo cars have an iPad-like touchscreen, and there aren’t any ‘button’ controls for stuff like AC/climate control. The screen is responsive, and it doesn’t have a ‘glare’.

How does it drive?

The cabin is like ‘extra quiet’ and vibration-free, and the engine’s power delivery is very good, especially in terms of outright acceleration. The suspension ensures minimal vibrations enter the cabin, but only on good, well-paved roads—on bad roads that we still find in India (even on the roads of Delhi) you may find the ride turning a bit harsh. There are a lot of semi-autonomous driving features (the most prominent of which is automatic braking), but these taking some getting used to. Overall, behind the wheel, the S60 is a nice place to be in, but slightly more so in the rear seat.

How much will it cost?

We expect it to be priced in the Rs 45-odd lakh (ex-showroom) space. It doesn’t have the fun-to-drive character of a BMW, but it feels like a better place to be in than a Mercedes. Let’s see how the new A4 turns out to be!

(The S60 will be launched in March 2021, when its price will be announced.)

New-age Volvo

Engine: 1969cc petrol
Power: 140 kW (188bhp)
Torque: 300 Nm
Fuel tank: 60 litres
Top speed: 180 km/h
Fuel efficiency: 13.57 km/l
*Price: Will be announced in March 2021

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra Roxor no longer banned in US: New styling not infringing Jeep's design

Mahindra Roxor no longer banned in US: New styling not infringing Jeep's design

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

FADA welcomes PSC's recommendation for Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers

FADA welcomes PSC's recommendation for Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers

Electric scooters/bikes launched this year, that impressed us: Ather 450X, TVS iQube and more

Electric scooters/bikes launched this year, that impressed us: Ather 450X, TVS iQube and more

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real