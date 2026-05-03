New Volkswagen Taigun review: Better performance, new 8-speed AT, but does it have enough soul?

We tested the updated 1.0L and 1.5L DSG variants to see if VW’s driving dynamics can outweigh the lack of ADAS

Volkswagen India has launched the new Taigun at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Although it shares its mechanical DNA with its cousin, the Skoda Kushaq, the Taigun carves its own path with a unique ownership package – 75% assured buyback if you want to return the car to Volkswagen after 3 years and 30,000 km. We drove the new 8-speed automatic variant (1.0-litre engine) from Udaipur to Jaipur to see if it retains its ‘soul’, and then jumped into the mighty 1.5-litre DSG unit.

What has changed?

The exterior receives a complete refresh with 40 new updates, including a cool-looking illuminated front and rear logo, and an integrated front light band. The infinity LED tail-lamps get sequential turn indicators and ‘welcome & goodbye’ animations.

The cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, though unlike the Kushaq, it does not offer rear massage seats. Its 10.1-inch infotainment system gets ‘Hello Volkswagen’, a voice assistant powered by Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent (it understands you most of the time, but gets confused other times).

How does it drive?

1.0-litre: Although the previous six-speed automatic wasn’t bad, the new gearbox sourced from Japan’s Aisin takes the drive experience to the next level. It feels a bit rough in lower gears, but as the car picks up speed, it gets almost as smooth as a dual-clutch gearbox. Gear changes aren’t noticeable – unless you’re pushing the car too hard – and more gears mean the fuel efficiency would be better than in the six-speed (we couldn’t test as it was mostly a highway run). Acceleration also appears to be better, and the 1.0-litre unit feels almost as powerful as 1.5-litre engines by other carmakers. Peak power is 85 kW and torque is 178 Nm.

1.5-litre: It’s an enthusiast’s car – accelerating from 0-100 km/h in about 9 seconds. The engine produces 110 kW power and 250 Nm of torque. Disc brakes on all four wheels help tame its raw power. An area where the new Taigun appears to be better than cars like the Creta and Seltos is ride and handling. Seats have such a design that you may not feel uncomfortable even on long drives. It’s available only with a DSG (dual clutch automatic) gearbox.

In both, the standout trait is ride & handling. The Taigun stays remarkably composed on sharp turns and maintains a quiet cabin with minimal road noise. Even on broken stretches, the suspension setup feels sorted and never turns overly rough.

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How’s the space?

The interior layout is driver-focused, with a clean, digital cockpit integration. Front passengers enjoy ample room, but the rear is best suited for two adults; three is a tight squeeze, and taller passengers might find the headroom limited. The boot capacity is 491 litres.

What about prices?

The Taigun range is priced competitively:

1.0-litre MT: Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh.

1.0-litre 8-AT: Rs 13.79 lakh to Rs 17.17 lakh.

1.5-litre DSG: Rs 18.99 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh.

It remains one of the most engaging SUVs to drive in its class, backed by a 5-star G-NCAP safety rating and 6 airbags as standard. But the continued absence of ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and all-wheel drive may be a sticking point for buyers comparing it to feature-heavy rivals.