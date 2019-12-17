Suzuki Swift Sport Extreme showcased in Thailand: Looks extremely angry and fast

At the Thai Motor Show, Suzuki has unveiled the Suzuki Swift Sport Extreme concept and we are still reeling our jaws from the floor. The Swift Sport Extreme as the name suggests takes an extreme approach at the Swift which looks very angry and very fast. While it is still a concept at the moment, it suggests that the Japanese carmaker might just be working on a hotter hatch based on the already pretty hot Swift Sport.

The butch bodywork on the little hatchback giving it the angry face, it also gets a proper front splitter with a red pinstripe, flared wheel arches, a lowered suspension set up, larger alloy wheels with thinner profile tyres, a new rear apron with mini diffuser and square exhaust outlets. However, what is extremely puzzling about the Suzuki Swift Sport Extreme is why it wears the same signature colour scheme as Hyundai N-Performance models, albeit with a slightly brighter hue for the baby blue paint.

If we gloss over that and examine the car even further, we notice that the brake package provided with the car look pretty weak, but the front roots are cross-drilled which should improve barking abilities. At the back, the Swift Sport Extreme gets a twin rear spoiler, One placed on the boot and one places at the top of the rear hatch.

The bonnet too has been reworked with more aero and cooling ducts. The current Swift Sport which is sold globally features a 1.4-litre turn petrol which is good for 140hp and 230Nm of torque. However, Suzuki recently revealed its new second-generation 48-Volt self-charging hybrid system and powertrains which is confirmed to be offered with the Vitara, S-Cross and the Swift Sport sometime early 2020.

The new mild-hybrid powertrain is said to be more potent than the current one which suggests that the Swift Sport Extreme could spawn off some design cues of the upcoming updated model of the Swift Sport. We doubt the black wheel arches and the massive rims to make production, and possibly the paint scheme once they realise what they have done. Maruti Suzuki currently has no plans for the Swift Sport to arrive in India as it would be expensive and the market for it would be extremely small. Whether Suzuki will make the Extreme production worth is up for debate, but in some shape or form, it could hint at the updated model of the sporty hot hatch.