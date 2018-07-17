New traffic rules to bring in relief: Soon carry your vehicle’s RC, insurance on your phone

Soon you will not need to carry the hard copies of your vehicle documents and keep these with you always. According to a report on Times of India, the centre will soon amend the Motor Vehicle Rules as per which the authorities will have to accept the digital versions of the vehicle documents like insurance and pollution under control (PUC). The road transport ministry will issue an advisory on this matter in the next couple of days. Other than that, the road transport ministry also proposed that trucks need to carry the construction material in a closed body or container. If for some reason the container cannot be closed, then the goods should be covered with an appropriate and suitable material like tarpaulin. These proposals have been made keeping environmental concern in mind. Not only this, the ministry has also proposed the installation of FASTags, vehicle tracking system and sticking reflective tapes on all National Permit vehicles in the interest of safety.

Representational Image: PTI

All new commercial vehicles need not go through a fitness test as well. Talking of old vehicles, these need to go through a fitness once every two years compared to every year presently. This is only applicable to vehicles older by up to eight years and in case of vehicles older than eight years, the fitness test will be done on an annual basis. According to an official, this new proposal has been made keeping in mind that new vehicles are advanced in terms of technology.

There is no denying the fact that the new traffic rules will surely give a sigh of relief to the motorists. Especially in the case of numerous two-wheeler riders that believe carrying documents is a hassle all the time, the implementation of belief rule will surely bring a smile on their faces. Stay tuned for more updates!

Source: Times of India