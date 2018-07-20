New traffic rules that you didn’t know about but can land you in big trouble

With the changing traffic scenario in the country, Government of India along with traffic police of states have their own research and development wing that constantly works on developing new traffic laws that will promote road safety, implement stringent norms for better traffic discipline and maintain a smooth flow of vehicles in crowded cities. However much we criticise the traffic in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and many others, heavy penalties is not always the way to ensure traffic rules are followed properly. Lack of awareness of rules along with decade-old infrastructure along with rising vehicle population are the major issues to be addressed.

Here are some of the new traffic rules you should be aware of:

- In Uttrakhand, Traffic cops can now seize your mobile phone and not just driving license if you are caught talking on the phone while driving or riding. Nainital High Court authorised that those found speaking on mobile phones anywhere in Uttarakhand will now have their devices confiscated by the police for at least 24 hours after issuing a valid receipt.

- As per the new norms directed by the Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan High Court, the traffic police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) now can cancel your driving license if caught violating a traffic law including talking on the mobile phone while riding or driving. The bench of Rajasthan High Court cleared that photographs of offenders along with their details should be forwarded to the respective RTOs for the cancellations of their driving license.

- Many cities in India including the likes of Pune, Bengaluru and very recently cities in Punjab has seen a massive crackdown against the use of loud silencers on motorcycles. Now the police have been directed that these motorcycles especially Royal Enfields with illegal and loud silencers can be impounded. The loud thumping noise from these silencers are not just a big cause of noise pollution but also reduces the efficiency of the bike and is a big safety hazard.

- Watching videos on the phone while driving can also land you in trouble very soon. Across India, in the new motor vehicle act, there will be a new law to deal with drivers streaming videos on the mobile phone while driving. Popular video streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Youtube have made it easy to watch videos from anywhere that has resulted in driver distractions and caused many accidents. Government plans to double the fine and impounding the vehicle in severe cases.

- Another national law is blocking or parking in front of any rescue vehicles like ambulances, fire truck or a police vehicle can cost a fine of up to Rs 2,000 depending on the city you are in.

- Last but not the least is that you cannot be fined twice for breaking the same law barring over speeding. However, this law is invalid if you have crossed the state border and if you have lost the receipt of the fine you have paid.