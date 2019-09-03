Updated Toyota Yaris launched in India at Rs 8.65 lakh: New features and dual-tone colours

Toyota Yaris has been updated for the year 2019 with new colour options and features as well at prices starting Rs 8.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT. The upgrades on the Yaris include designs features like dual-tone exterior, glossy black finished grille and OVRM, leatherette seat, leather wrap on the steering wheel and gear knob, and diamond-cut alloys. On the inside, the updated Yaris now comes with a centre console box. Bookings have been opened.

Toyota Yaris is powered by a four-cylinder petrol engine with max power of 105.5 hp @ 6000 rpm and max torque of 140 Nm @ 4200 rpm and is paired to a six-speed gearbox or an optional seven-speed CVT. Claimed fuel efficiency on the new Yaris is 17.1 kmpl (MT) and 17.8 kmpl (CVT).

Toyota Yaris gets a host safety features like airbags, hill start assist, vehicle stability, ABS with EBD and brake assist, TPMS, high-speed alert and more. Comfort and convenience features include roof-mounted aircon vents, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control keyless entry, reverse camera and several others. The J variant now comes with three airbags, however, customers can choose to upgrade to seven.

The Yaris comes with a seven-inch LED touchscreen with USB, Bluetooth, remote control, SD card slot, Mirrorlink, HDMI, Miracast and WiFi. The interior is finished in dual-tone colour and gets navigation and gesture control for audio.

Toyota recently launched ‘Toyota Edge’, an ownership program for Toyota customers which provides ownership solutions while allowing them to customize it as per their requirements with value-added services including Toyota Protect (for three years), Toyota Extended Warranty (for five years), Maintenance Plan (for three years), Toyota Accessories and Extended Warranty (for five years) coupled with easy finance options from Toyota Financial Services.