New Toyota Yaris India launch live updates: Everything on Toyota’s new Honda City, Hyundai Verna rival!

All-new Toyota Yaris will make its official launch in India today and is all set to bring in some new charm and the freshness in the mid-size sedan segment. The new Toyota Yaris is also the fourth sedan in the company's India line-up and bridges the gap between Toyota Etios and the popular Toyota Corolla. However, unlike the other cars in this segment, Toyota Yaris will be sold only in petrol variants with the option of CVT available from the base variant. Toyota Yaris was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 and the market launch comes in about 3 months since its first unveiling. Express Drives had the chance to drive the Toyota Yaris in Bengaluru recently and we also interviewed Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman & Whole-time Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor to understand more about the all-new Yaris and company's upcoming plans in India.

Toyota Yaris Live launch updates:

10:45 am: The new Toyota Yaris sedan will be available in 4 variants - J, G, V and VX. All four variants are available with the option of four exterior colour options - Grey Metallic, Super White, Pearl White and Silver Metallic.

10:35 am: During Financial Year 2017-18, Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 140,645 units in India and degrew by 1.90 percent. Toyota's market share in India at the end of the financial year stood at around 5.3 percent.

Toyota Yaris sedan

10:25 am: With the launch of Toyota Yaris, Toyota now have 4 sedans with other three being Toyota Etios, Toyota Corolla and Toyota Camry Hybrid in India. Besides these sedans, the company's product portfolio consists of three SUVs, Prius hybrid car and Toyota Innova Crysta MPV.

10:15 am: In India, Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5L petrol engine with a max power output 105 hp and 140 Nm of torque. Toyota Yaris is available with the option of a 6-Speed Manual and 7-Speed CVT gearbox right from the base J variant. Toyota Yaris has a 42L fuel tank capacity.

Toyota Yaris Dua VVT-i petrol engine

10:05 am: While Toyota's mainstay in India is its diesel-powered vehicles (Innova and Fortuner), Toyota Yaris sedan will be offered in only petrol variants. The company believes that the shift to petrol will happen from a cost of ownership cost of ownership perspective. Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman & Whole-time Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor told us that "if the government subsidizes diesel heavily, then the shift towards petrol will never happen. In the past the government has done that but going forward, I doubt the government will have a financial levy to do it again.”

09:50 am: India-spec 2018 Toyota Yaris is built on company’s global 'B' platform and is retuned to adjust to Indian road conditions the car measures 4425 mm in length, 1730 mm in width and is 1495 mm in height. Toyota Yaris is shorter than its arch-rival Honda City (4440 mm) but a bit wider. Toyota Yaris has a wheelbase of 2550mm.

09:40 am: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has already commenced the production of Toyota Yaris in India from its manufacturing plant in Bengaluru. Deliveries of the Toyota Yaris will begin from today and Toyota says it has got encouraging initial bookings. The company commenced the bookings of its Yaris sedan in April 2018.

09:30 am: All-new Toyota Yaris was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2018 and like the Toyota Corolla is a popular brand globally. The car is already on sale in over 100 countries and being manufactured at over six global location.