New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

The Toyota Yaris sedan, sold in Malaysia as the Vios, has been given a sporty upgrade package from the GR division. Meet the Toyota Yaris GR-S and it is everything we want in India, but can’t have. The sporty suspension, stickier rubber, aggressive looks are forbidden fruit.

By:December 23, 2020 12:54 PM
Toyota Yaris GR-S

In India, the Toyota Yaris is commonly known as a simple, no-nonsense, everyday sedan. But the same car in Malaysia, called the Vios, has been shoved with chillies up its exhaust for a go-faster version. Meet the Toyota Yaris/Vios GR-S. For Indian market purposes, we shall continue calling it the Yaris GR-S. But, keen followers of the brand would be aware of the full-on hot hatch Yaris GRMN which is based on Toyota’s TNGA platform. The Yaris GR-S is not built from the same cloth. The Yaris GR-S is based on the same sedan we get in India. So with that out of the way, here are all things we in India miss out on from the Yaris GR-S.

Toyota Yaris Vios GR-S rear

At its heart, the Toyota Yaris GR-S is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as before. It produces 105hp and 140Nm of torque. But, Toyota claims the new 10-step CVT is better in the GR-S than the standard 7-step CVT. Additionally, Sport mode in the GS-R sharpens up the throttle response and livens up the transmission. While some may consider that as the weak link, Toyota has taken other measures to excite enthusiasts instead of the “More Power” route. The Yaris GR-S is sprung with new firmer suspension with a sporty setup. Additionally, the car has been lowered and bolted on with 205/45 section stickier tyres. All of which are guaranteed to make the little sedan take corners quicker and flatter than the standard Yaris.

Cosmetically, Toyota has given the car new aggressive bumpers with larger air intakes at the front. Along with a new body kit, 17-inch alloy wheels, a small rear spoiler is used to finish off the sporty look. The cabin is left fully black with red stitching and inserts. GR badges can be found in various places like the seats and dials, as a reminder that the Yaris GR-S is a little more special than standard.

Toyota Yaris Vios GR-S Front

But all that costs a pretty penny of course. In Malaysia, the Yaris GR-S costs the equivalent of Rs 17.5 lakh. A little steep for Indian consumers for sure, but who wouldn’t want to have a go in one of these?

