New Toyota Vellfire India launch soon: Here’s what to expect

The new Vellfire is based on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform. It is expected to sell at Rs 1 crore in the Indian market.

Toyota’s all new Vellfire luxury MPV made its global debut recently, first available for sale in Japan. It is expected that the new model will be launched in India around September 2023. Here is what you can expect from Toyota’s flagship MPV.

New Toyota Vellfire gets a new look

The new Vellfire is based on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform. Though its styling remains similar to the earlier models, the new Vellfire is lighter, slightly longer and looks sporty in comparison to previous ones. Maintaining its cab-forward design, it has a three-metre-long wheelbase with a seating capacity for six people.

The interior of the new Toyota Vellfire.

Adding to the classic Vellfire design, it now has a big front grille resembling a Lexus. The interior rightly caters to the comfort of the customers as it has a large overhead console for passengers to control various features. There is also a big touchscreen that will perform vehicle functions in the new Vellfire, making the dashboard look simple with fewer buttons.

The dashboard look simple with fewer buttons.

New Toyota Vellfire: Powertrain and gearbox

This luxury MPV globally comes with two engine options. There is a turbocharged 2.4 litre, four cylinder petrol engine which generates 275 bhp and 430 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

The India-spec Vellfire will come with a hybrid powertrain. It will get a 2.5 litre, four-cylinder petrol-hybrid unit that produces 246 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

New Toyota Vellfire: Expected price in India

The Toyota Vellfire is currently priced in India at Rs 96.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming new Vellfire is expected to sell at Rs 1 crore in the Indian market. As the launch is awaited in a few months, more details will be released soon.