scorecardresearch

New Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV700 comparison

New Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV700 comparison. We compare the upcoming Hycross against the XUV700 in terms of price, specifications, features, and more.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
New Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV700 comparison

The new Toyota Hycross is the talk of the town as it’s the next step in the evolution of the MPV in India. Having grown in dimensions and luxury, one of its key competitors in the Indian market is the Mahindra XUV700, which is identical in many ways, yet different.

Let’s compare the new Toyota Innova Hycross vs the Mahindra XUV700 in terms of design, platform, design and dimension, features, engine specifications, and more.

Design and dimension

innova hycross design

The new Toyota Innova Hycross, for the first time, is based on a monocoque chassis and compared to the Crysta, is larger in dimension. The Hycross features a large, upright grille design, sleek LED headlights, a muscular bonnet, and overall, looks more muscular and upmarket compared to the Crysta.

Also Read

The Mahindra XUV700 is also based on a monocoque chassis, similar to the Hycross. The XUV700 also features a large upright front grille with massive, yet futuristic lights flanking either side. The XUV700 also sports a muscular, yet sporty design and both vehicles, the Hycross and the XUV700 have distinctive design features that set them apart.

DimensionsHycrossXUV700
Length4,755 mm4,695 mm
Width1,845 mm1,890 mm
Height1,785 mm1,755 mm
Wheelbase2,850 mm2,750 mm
Fuel Capacity52-litres60-litres
Ground Clearance185 mm200 mm

As the dimesions show, the Innova Hycross is longer, taller, and has more wheelbase, translating to better legroom and head room, while the XUV700 is wider, translating to better shoulder room. The XUV700 also has better ground clearance compared to the Hycross.

Also Read

Exterior and interior features

hycross interior features
Toyota Innova Hycross interior

In terms of exterior features, the Innova Hycross gets full LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes on all four wheels, automatic headlamps, a rear spoiler, body-coloured ORVMs, and more. Inside, the Hycross’ features a long, including a panoramic sunroof for the first time, powered front and second-row seats, dual-tone seats, a 10.0-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 9-speaker audio system with a subwoofer, JBL speakers, cruise control, and more.

xuv700 interior and features
Mahindra XUV700 interior

The Mahindra XUV700 also gets full LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes on all four corners, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlights. Inside, the XUV700 features a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 12-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, and more. It is safe to say that both vehicles are equipped with all the bells and whistles one would expect from vehicles priced at this range.

Engine specifications

The Toyota Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, offered as is, or with a hybrid system. There is no diesel engine on offer. The Mahindra XUV700 on the other hand gets either a 2.0-litre petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel engine, while there is no hybrid offering.

SpecificationsXUV700 (P)XUV700 (D)Hycross (P)Hycross (H)
Displacement1997cc2184cc1987cc1987cc
FuelPetrolDieselPetrolHybrid
Power197bhp182bhp171bhp183bhp
Torque380Nm420Nm205Nm206Nm
GearboxMT/ATMT/ATCVTeCVT

Safety features

xuv700 design

Both vehicles score high on safety as the Hycross gets up to 6 airbags, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, front and reverse parking sensors with camera, Toyota Safety Sense system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and an e-call SOS feature.

The Mahindra XUV700 gets an ADAS system with front collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, driver drowsiness detection, an e-call function, and gets up to 7 airbags depending on the variant. Again, both vehicles are brimmed with safety features.

Pricing

With both vehicles head-to-head in terms of design, features, and safety, pricing is a key factor for decisions apart from the type of drivetrain. The Toyota Innova Hycross’ pricing will be revealed in January 2023 and is expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Mahindra XUV700 on the other hand is available in a total of 23 variants, priced between Rs 13.44 lakh and 24.94 lakh ex-showroom.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.