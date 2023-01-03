New Toyota Innova HyCross TRD Sport rendered: Check images

The all-new Toyota Innova HyCross has been rendered with a sporty TRD kit and it looks menacing. This MPV is currently priced in India from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently launched the Innova HyCross in India at a starting price of Rs 18.30 lakh, ex-showroom. While the Innova HyCross is already a good-looking MPV, a digital artist has now rendered it with a sporty-looking TRD kit. Here’s how the new Toyota Innova HyCross TRD Sport looks like.

Toyota Innova HyCross TRD Sport: Images

A digital artist whose Instagram handle goes by the username ‘bimbledesigns’ has shared these render images on social media platforms. The Innova HyCross TRD Sport looks menacing in a flashy red paint scheme. This concept version gets a TRD kit with custom skirting, widened over-fenders, custom headlamps and custom low profile wheels.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Engine specs

Powering the Innova HyCross is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol mill that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. It also gets a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. The combined power output of its strong hybrid mill is 183 bhp and it comes mated to an e-CVT.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Price and rivals

The regular petrol variants of the Toyota Innova HyCross have been priced from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh while its strong hybrid variants will retail from Rs 24.01 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh, ex-showroom. It takes on the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

