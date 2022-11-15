New Toyota Innova Hycross to get panoramic roof

The Innova Hycross will makes its global debut on November 21st in Indonesia and will be showcased on November 25th in India.

It’s an open secret, but Toyota Innova is going the strong hybrid way after stopping the production of diesel engines. With the global debut slated on November 21st in Indonesia, the Innova Hycross will be revealed in India on November 25th. In the latest series of teasers, Toyota Indonesia on its social media platform confirmed that the MPV will get a panoramic roof for the first time.

Toyota Innova Hycross: What to expect?

Toyota India will continue selling the current Innova Crysta and the new Innova Hycross. Even though the Crysta offers a sunroof, this is the first Toyota MPV to sport a panoramic roof.

The latest teaser has also revealed that the new Innova Hycross will come with roof-mounted air condition vents above the doors for both the second and third rows. Also, the higher trims will come equipped with ambient lights to spruce up the cabin which adds an element of a premium feel.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Design

The Innova Hycross has a more imposing road presence thanks to the new hexagonal grille with a chrome finish frame that reminds us of the erstwhile Ford Endeavor. The bonnet receives deep character lines and the fog lamps are housed above the front bumper. From the front, the new Innova Hycross comes across more like an SUV, but its side profile remains MPV-ish though it now sports flared wheel arches. It is expected to come with LED headlamps along with LED DRLs.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Engine options

The current Innova Crysta is powered by a 164bhp 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, but the Hycross will get a new 2-litre engine. Even though Toyota hasn’t revealed the details, the powertrain will be available as a standard petrol motor and a 2-litre petrol hybrid.