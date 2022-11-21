New Toyota Innova Hycross breaks cover – India unveil on November 25

New Toyota Innova Hyross breaks cover. India unveil of the new Innova Hycross will be on November 25, followed by the price unveil during the Auto Expo.

The time has come and Toyota has officially unveiled the new Innova Hycross in Indonesia, where it will be sold as the Innova Zenix. The same model is expected to be sold here under the Toyota Innova Hycross name and will be officially unveiled in India on November 25, followed by the price announcement at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Starting with the platform and design, the new Innova Hycross is based on a monocoque chassis instead of the ladder frame unit underpinning the current-gen vehicle. The new Toyota Innova Hycross features a large vertical front design with a large grille, sleek headlights, and muscular creases on the bonnet, giving it a butch, yet modern look.

The new Innova Hycross is longer and wider than the current-gen Innova Crysta, while also featuring a longer wheelbase, 100 mm longer than the Crysta. This translates to better leg and shoulder room, while also offering a plush ride owing to the longer wheelbase.

Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Innova Hycross Length (mm) 4,735 mm 4,755 mm (+20 mm) Width (mm) 1,830 mm 1,850 mm (+20 mm) Height (mm) 1,795 mm 1,795 mm Wheelbase (mm) 2,750 mm 2,850 mm (+100 mm)

In terms of features, the new Toyota Innova Hycross features LED lighting all around, a choice of either 16 or 17-inch wheels depending on the variant, MacPherson Strut front and Torsion Beam rear suspension, disc brakes on all four wheels, and more.

Inside, the new Innova Hycross gets a much more upmarket feel compared to the Crysta. The MPV gets a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, a choice of captain or bench seats for the second and third row, a panoramic roof, infotainment screens for the rear passengers, rear AC vents, ADAS, and more.

Powering the vehicle is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine available in a naturally aspirated form or with a strong hybrid system. The former makes 167 bhp, while the strong hybrid version is expected to make ~185 bhp. Power is sent to the front wheels, again, a first for the Innova.

The new Innova Hycross can be driven in pure EV mode or with a combination, similar to the recently-launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross will not be available with a diesel engine.