New Toyota Innova Crysta under development: Spotted testing overseas

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta might go on sale with mild-hybrid or strong-hybrid powertrains. The updated avatar of the MPV will break cover by late this year.

Bulletproof reliability, impressive space, and practicality are three key aspects of the Toyota Innova Crysta, helping it dominate the Indian MPV space. Currently sold in the second-gen avatar, the Japanese MPV is loved for its comfortable ride. The second-generation Toyota Innova Crysta has been around in our market since 2016. It received a mid-cycle update in the year 2020. The MPV is preparing to receive another major update it seems, as a new test mule is spotted overseas, which shows some interesting details.

The spy images reveal rear-3-quarters of the mule. Therefore, it is easy to spot the tail lamps and boot lid, which have some resemblance to the outgoing model. Similarly, the DLO looks quite like the Innova Crysta’s. The overall silhouette also feels familiar. Now moving over to the changes, bigger alloy wheels are used here, which get dark chrome treatment. Of course, they look fancy.

Although camouflaged, the front fender of the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta’s test mule shows off some muscular creases. A bit of Fortuner can be seen here and there with the new lines. As for the inside, cabin remains hidden, but it is expected to come with a host of extra features onboard.

Besides, the updated model is reported to feature a mild-hybrid or a strong-hybrid powertrain as well. Currently, the India-spec Innova Crysta is powered by either a 2.4L oil burner or a 2.7L NA petrol motor. The MPV is offered in an RWD configuration and is available with both manual and automatic transmission choices.

The new model is likely to shed veils by late this year. It will be pricier than the outgoing model by a slight margin. However, it will continue to rival its outgoing set of competitors – Mahindra Marazzo, Kia Carens, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and more.