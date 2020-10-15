New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

The Toyota Innova Crysta has been updated in Indonesia. The MPV will also be updated in India soon, and the updated model in Indonesia could be signs of what we can expect in our market.

By:October 15, 2020 1:52 PM
2021 toyota Innova Crysta facelift expected india launch

The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift has been revealed in the Indonesian market. The model is sold as the Kijang Innova in Indonesia and the update gives the Innova Crysta a new look and features. The 2021 Innova Crysta facelift is expected to arrive in India sometime early 2021. This would make it the first major update for the second-generation model Innova Crysta since it was introduced back in 2016. The changes to the vehicle are merely cosmetic while mechanically, the vehicle is the same as before. However, to bring the vehicle upto date with the latest trends, Toyota has given the updated model a list of new features.

2021 Toyota Innova Crysta design changes

Overall, the design of the facelift doesn’t drift too far away from the older model. The front, however, has been updated with a revised front grille with a new multi-slat design. The bumper has been reworked with anew faux skid-lay design at the chin and a reworked fog lamp housing design. The headlamps although have the same design, now come with LED DRLs. The 16-inch allow wheel design has been redone with a new dual-tone finished diamond cut look. At the rear, the look remains identical. However, there is a black hexagonal section between the tail lamps that helps break up the flat boot lid design.

2021 Toyota Innova Crysta new interior features

The cabin is pretty much unchanged from the older model. However, upon close inspection, one can find a revised instrument cluster for the driver. An all-black six-seat layout, a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available. There will also be a built-in air purifier. However, the Indonesian market also gets a screen in the middle over the centre console for the rear passengers. Whether this feature will also be available for rear passengers has not been confirmed.

2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift engine options

The Indonesian market gets a 2.4-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol carved over from the older model. In India, the current line up for engines including the 2.4-litre 150hp diesel and the 2.7-litre, 166hp petrol would most likely be offered. Manual and automatic gearbox options will continue to be offered as before.

Toyota is currently gearing up to introduce the new Fortuner facelift in India. The Fortuner is expected to be launched around the festive season. After the introduction of the SUV, the new 2021 Innova Crysta is expected to follow sometime early 2021.

