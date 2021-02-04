New Toyota Fortuner, Legender SUVs receive over 5,000 bookings since launch

The Toyota Fortuner was given a mid-lifecycle refresh with a twist. A new Legender variant was spawned for a sporty styles brother. Both have received good response from the market since launched last month.

By:February 4, 2021 7:11 PM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that the automaker has received over 5,000 bookings for the new Toyota Fortuner and Legender models. The Toyota Fortuner facelift was launched in early January 2021. It brought along a new restyled “Legender” model which is cosmetically sportier. Within a month since the Fortuner was revised and the Legender was introduced, the manufacturer has received good response from the Indian market. Toyota has already started deliveries of the two SUVs to dealer partners across the country. Customer deliveries have also been in full swing soon after the launch.

The Toyota Fortuner facelift was introduced with revised styling and major updates in terms of technology and features. Additionally, the Legender model was introduced as a premium offering with further cosmetic changes.

In terms of market share, Toyota holds 53% in the segment and expects it to increase with the new Legender model. Toyota claims that the Legender model has been drawing immense customer response.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM, said, “The sheer number of enquiries and bookings for both the Fortuner and Legender reiterate our belief in the customer-first approach. Both the SUVs were created purely based on customer feedback thus helping us garner a good response.”

Regarding pending deliveries, Soni further stated; “We are working hard to ensure the quickest possible delivery time so that our customers can experience India’s most admired SUV at the earliest.”

Since the Toyota Fortuner was launched in 2009 in India and since then the automaker has sold over 1.7 lakh units till date. The Fortuner and now the Legender model rivals the likes of the Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas and the upcoming Isuzu MU-X.

