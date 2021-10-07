New Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched in India: Priced at Rs 42.33 lakh

Toyota has launched the new top-spec 4X4 variant of the Toyota Fortuner Legender in India. The SUV has been priced at Rs 42.33 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India and the bookings for the same are now open.

Toyota launched the facelifted Fortuner and the all-new Fortuner Legender in the Indian market in January this year. The Legender variant of this full-size SUV looks very sporty and it even gets more features than the standard model. However, it missed out on the 4X4 drivetrain. But now, Toyota has addressed this shortcoming by launching the 4X4 variant of the Fortuner Legender. The new Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 has been launched in India today and it has been priced at Rs 42.33 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India. The bookings for the same are now open.

Watch Video | 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Review:

The new Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4, just like its 4X2 version, is available in only one dual-tone colour variant. It is finished in Pearl white shade and gets a Black roof. Talking about its powertrain, the new Fortuner Legender 4X4 is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.8-litre diesel engine. This oil-burner churns out a massive 204 PS of power and a whopping 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission only.

In terms of features, the 4X4 variant of the Fortuner Legender gets premium 11 JBL speakers for an immersive sound experience. The SUV also gets a dual-tone interior with a Black and Maroon finish and a contrast stitching for the steering wheel & console box. There is also ambient lighting and a wireless smartphone charger, etc. The Fortuner Legender 4X4 gets off-road specific features like downhill assist control, front and rear locking differentials, and safety features like seven airbags, ABS with EBD, VSC, hill assist, traction control, etc.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch of the new 4X4 Legender variant, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager(AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “At TKM, we bring innovations and new products to the market to meet the aspirations of our customers and changing market requirements. The new Legender 4X4 AT variant is another such initiative as many customers expressed a desire for a 4X4 variant for even more enhanced performance. We are hopeful that the customers will be thrilled with the new variant and the top-of-the-line off-roading and city driving capabilities that the Legender provides.”

He further added, “We are thankful to them for their tremendous faith and trust in Toyota products over the years. On this occasion, we would also like to wish our customers a happy festive season. The Legender has seen increasing sales and till date, we have sold more than 2700 units of the 4X2 variant across the country. Together with the Fortuner, the Legender has been enthralling SUV enthusiasts with best-in-class quality, durability, and reliability.” Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

