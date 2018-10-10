New Tata Tigor 2018 Facelift India launch Live Updates: Specifications, price, images

New Tata Tigor Facelift 2018 India Launch Live Update: Tigor facelift is now only a few hours away from launch, and we're here t bring you live coverage for all details. Tata Motors teased the new Tigor facelift on its social media platforms and we now know what to expect from the head and tail lamp design. The new Tigor is expected to come with several design tweaks to the exterior and additional features to ramp up the cabin as well. Based on the teaser video, Tata Tigor facelift will now be available in a new colour option as well, along with other design changes to the bumpers. Express Drives will be present at the launch event of the new Tata Tigor and we will be bringing you details live from the venue.