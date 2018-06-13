New Tata Tigor Buzz special edition teased: 5 sporty changes over standard Tigor

The new Tata Tigor Buzz edition will be launched in India in the next few days. While the car was already spotted completely undisguised a few days back, the company has now officially teased the new Tigor Buzz through its social media platforms. Tata Motors has released a jigsaw puzzle for the new Tigor Buzz and has asked the people to guess the car. The new Tata Tigor Buzz special edition will come based on the entry-level XE variant and is primarily about the cosmetic updates. One of the most prominent changes on the new Tata Tigor Buzz edition is the new glossy black roof that is further complimented by the black outside rear view mirrors. The wheels of the new Tata Tigor Buzz edition also get red highlights in order to give a sportier look. Thr grille of the sub-compact sedan also sees some tweaks and gets red accents. Last but definitely not the least, the new Tata Tigor Buzz edition gets the Buzz logo on the boot lid.

Watch our Maruti Dzire vs Tata Tigor vs Volkswagen Ameo comparison review video here:

It is not the exterior where the changes are limited to. The cabin of the new Tata Tigor Buzz edition also sees some revisions. The dashboard gets a black piano finish and the air conditioning vents are bordered with red accents. The seats also receive red highlights to offer a sporty appeal. The new Tata Tigor Buzz edition will get the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and 1.3-litre Revotorq diesel engine options. While the petrol motor is good for producing 84 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque, the diesel mill churns out 68 bhp and 14 Nm.

Haven’t managed to figure it out yet? Stay tuned to find out. #MoveUpToTheSedanLife pic.twitter.com/vve18EtZHq — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) June 12, 2018

The Tata Tigor Buzz special edition will get a five-speed manual transmission although the possibility of an AMT gearbox cannot be ruled out completely. The Tata Tigor Buzz special edition is an attempt just like the Tiago Wizz edition that was launched last year. The prices of the new model will be slightly higher than the regular one, courtesy of the more premium visual treatment on offer.