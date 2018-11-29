New Tata Tiago XZ Plus India launch date out! Here’s what all the top-spec Tiago will offer

Tata Motors will launch a new top-spec variant of its popular hatchack Tiago on 12th December. According to a report on Rushlane, the company will launch the new Tata Tiago XZ+ on the said date that will be the most feature rich Tiago till date. The report says that the new Tata Tiago XZ+ will get new and bigger 15-inch alloy wheels that will get a dual tone treatment. In comparison, the standard model is currently being offered with 14-inch wheels. Apart from this, the new Tata Tiago XZ+ will get smoked out projector lamps along with a dual tone roof and chrome highlights on the tail gate for a sportier and more premium appeal. The said trim will also get side moulding in order to make the car look a bit bolder from the sides. You also get electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) with the new variant.

The cabin of the upcoming Tata Tiago XZ+ will get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Android Auto while Apple CarPlay might be offered later. A fully automatic AC with a digital control will also be on offer with the new Tiago XZ+. Apart from the new additional features, there will be no change on the new Tiago XZ+. The new Tata Tiago XZ+ will be launched in the following monotone colour options of Berry Red, Pearlescent White, Titanium Grey, Espresso Brown, Ocean Blue, and Canyon Orange. Apart from Espresso Brown, you can get dual tone colour options with the shades.

The new Tiago XZ+ will be launched in India at a slightly higher price than the XZ trim that currently sits at the top of the variant line-up. More details on the upcoming Tata Tiago XZ+ to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates!

Source: Rushlane