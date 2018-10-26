New Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP launched in India at Rs 6.39 lakh: Tata Motors’ first big bet on performance cars, images & all details

Tata Motors’ JTP performance outfit has launched the Tiago JTP at a price of Rs 6.39 lakh, while the sub-4 hot sedan the Tigor JTP will retail for Rs 7.49 lakh ex-showroom India. Both cars are a result of a collaboration between Tata Motors and Coimbatore’s Jayem Automotive and are performance oriented versions of their standard siblings. We have driven both cars in and around Coimbatore yesterday, watch this space for our review that will go live at 1 am today. JTP incidentally stands for Jayem Tata Performance while these cars will retail out of Tata showrooms, the JTP brand is actually a completely separate entity with its own vertical under the Tata Motors banner. In that sense, the Tiago and the Tigor JTP cars are the first in a long line of performance cars that the JTP brand will launch in India. Aside from bolt and fit performance kits for stock cars, and even more serious performance upgrades for the existing JTP cars.

Tata Tigor JTP

What these two cars offer straight off the showroom floor is 112 hp and 150 Nm of torque and will make this power out of a 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol motor that you might remember from the Tata Nexon. Both cars will be offered with a five-speed manual gearbox. In terms of weight, the Tata Tiago JTP is about 50 kilos lighter than its fast-backed sedan sibling, which means that it is the slightly hotter of the two with a 0-100 time of 9.95 seconds with the Tigor JTP not far behind with a 0-100 time of 10.38 seconds. To make the performance feel more holistic Tata Motors JTP have given both cars are few tweaks, with both cars riding 4mm lower than the standard counterpart while gear ratios too have been tweaked for the added performance. JTP has fitted the Tata Tiago and the Tigor JTP Cars with an exhaust system that adds a degree of gruff to the exhaust note to enhance the all-round feeling of driving both cars. If that's not enough the turbocharged motor has a wastegate that sounds properly sporty when carving through canyons or even on your daily drive. Both the Tiago and Tigor JTP also come furnished with a Sport mode option that you would not find on the stock car, while the city map is slightly more sedate, the Sport mode uses all the power on tap on both JTP cars. In terms of safety too, the JTP cars get just enough with ABS, EBD and dual airbags as standard.

In terms of cosmetic, some function updates like a bonnet scoop that sits right above the airbox, the new Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP get a new front bumper along with a larger grille for a better appeal. The two also get projector headlamps with chrome lining just like the ones on the 2018 Tigor facelift. The JTP twins also get side skirting and a rear spoiler while the contrasting roof and ORVMs further add to the sportier appeal. While the Tata Tiago could be compared to the Baleno RS, the Tigor JTP will go up against the likes of Ameo Diesel DSG. Both cars severely undercut the competition in terms of price point and should stand to do well in a market that now has an emerging enthusiast space.