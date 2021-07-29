Tata Tiago NRG teaser reveals new design detail: Launch on 4th August

Slated to be a crossover, the Tiago NRG had essentially been a Tiago with a body kit that made it look a lot more aggressive. However, there are some changes to the dimensions of the NRG.

Earlier this week, Tata Motors let out a short teaser confirming that the updated Tata Tiago NRG was set to launch. And now, in another image posted recently, the manufacturer gives a little peek into what to expect from the 2021 facelift NRG. The shot from above reveals that the new NRG will have a contrasting black roof.

This will be the second generation of the NRG. The tougher-looking version of the Tiago hatchback was first launched in 2018 but was discontinued last year after the Tiago facelift was launched.

Slated to be a crossover, the Tiago NRG had essentially been a Tiago with a body kit that made it look a lot more aggressive. However, there are some changes to the dimensions of the NRG. It is 3793 mm in length, 1665 mm in width and 1,587 mm tall. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,400 mm. The ground clearance has been raised by 10 mm to 180 mm.

Also read: New Tata Safari reaches 10,000 unit production milestone in 5 months

It is expected to get plenty of design tweaks with a redesigned bumper and new 14-inch alloy wheels, along with of course black cladding here and there. Similar upscale tweaks are likely on the inside with a new infotainment system that it would share with the Tiago.

The previous generation had the option of Tata Motors’ 1.2L petrol and 1.05L diesel engine options. The 1.2L Revotron petrol engine produces 84 bhp and 114 Nm of torque and the Revotorq engine delivers 69 bhp and 140 Nm of torque. Both were paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. For its model year 2021, the NRG could come with just the 1.2L engine with the option of an AMT.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.