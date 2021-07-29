Tata Tiago NRG teaser reveals new design detail: Launch on 4th August

Slated to be a crossover, the Tiago NRG had essentially been a Tiago with a body kit that made it look a lot more aggressive. However, there are some changes to the dimensions of the NRG.

By:July 29, 2021 10:48 AM

Earlier this week, Tata Motors let out a short teaser confirming that the updated Tata Tiago NRG was set to launch. And now, in another image posted recently, the manufacturer gives a little peek into what to expect from the 2021 facelift NRG. The shot from above reveals that the new NRG will have a contrasting black roof.

This will be the second generation of the NRG. The tougher-looking version of the Tiago hatchback was first launched in 2018 but was discontinued last year after the Tiago facelift was launched.

Slated to be a crossover, the Tiago NRG had essentially been a Tiago with a body kit that made it look a lot more aggressive. However, there are some changes to the dimensions of the NRG. It is 3793 mm in length, 1665 mm in width and 1,587 mm tall. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,400 mm. The ground clearance has been raised by 10 mm to 180 mm.

Also read: New Tata Safari reaches 10,000 unit production milestone in 5 months

It is expected to get plenty of design tweaks with a redesigned bumper and new 14-inch alloy wheels, along with of course black cladding here and there. Similar upscale tweaks are likely on the inside with a new infotainment system that it would share with the Tiago.

The previous generation had the option of Tata Motors’ 1.2L petrol and 1.05L diesel engine options. The 1.2L Revotron petrol engine produces 84 bhp and 114 Nm of torque and the Revotorq engine delivers 69 bhp and 140 Nm of torque. Both were paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. For its model year 2021, the NRG could come with just the 1.2L engine with the option of an AMT.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MG One premium mid-size SUV images revealed ahead of global debut - To come in Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green colour options

MG One premium mid-size SUV images revealed ahead of global debut - To come in Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green colour options

SMRP BV ties up with Marelli Automotive Lighting for illuminated body panels

SMRP BV ties up with Marelli Automotive Lighting for illuminated body panels

Benelli 502C India launch on July 29: Specs, features, expected price

Benelli 502C India launch on July 29: Specs, features, expected price

Smart traffic systems to reduce travel time for city commuters: Aeris Communications

Smart traffic systems to reduce travel time for city commuters: Aeris Communications

Toyota's tiny electric car employed as ball boy at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Toyota's tiny electric car employed as ball boy at Tokyo Olympics 2021

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets another price hike: Upcoming 250F effect?

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets another price hike: Upcoming 250F effect?

Bajaj Chetak bookings reopen in Pune, Bengaluru: Price, booking steps explained

Bajaj Chetak bookings reopen in Pune, Bengaluru: Price, booking steps explained

Now order your Porsche 911, Panamera and more in custom colour combinations in India

Now order your Porsche 911, Panamera and more in custom colour combinations in India

Full 10-degree rear-wheel steering on Mercedes-Benz EQS available by subscription

Full 10-degree rear-wheel steering on Mercedes-Benz EQS available by subscription

Skoda-VW India invites applications for its Mechatronics 2021 training program

Skoda-VW India invites applications for its Mechatronics 2021 training program

Toyota India extends Vellfire, Camry hybrid battery warranty coverage by this much

Toyota India extends Vellfire, Camry hybrid battery warranty coverage by this much

WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

25 percent BPCL fuel pumps to offer doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi

25 percent BPCL fuel pumps to offer doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi

Anand Mando eMobility JV to supply components for two and three-wheeler EV market

Anand Mando eMobility JV to supply components for two and three-wheeler EV market

Charge your EV as you drive: US state to test wireless charging highways

Charge your EV as you drive: US state to test wireless charging highways

BMW unveils three-wheeled electric cargo scooter that it won't sell

BMW unveils three-wheeled electric cargo scooter that it won't sell

Livinguard Tube Mask Lite review: Rider-friendly nose cover's pros and cons explained

Livinguard Tube Mask Lite review: Rider-friendly nose cover's pros and cons explained

2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift teased: To launch next week

2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift teased: To launch next week

Yamaha working on all-new electric platform: Waiting on stable EV policy in India

Yamaha working on all-new electric platform: Waiting on stable EV policy in India