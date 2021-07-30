New Tata Tiago NRG facelift seen at dealership: Launch on August 4

The Tata Tiago NRG has been confirmed to be launched on August 4. But we have seen it in the flesh. So here are a few key things we can now reveal about what the crossover will offer.

Tata Motors has been teasing the launch of its updated compact crossover Tiago NRG. It is now confirmed that the Tiago NRG in its BS6 guise will be launched on August 4 and will bring a facelift as well. Tata will also update the model with modern features similar to the line of what’s available with the standard Tiago. Now, however, the Indian automotive forum TeamBHP has released images of the facelift Tiago NRG arriving at Tata Motors dealerships.

With no camouflage or concealment, we can now see what the new Tiago NRG facelift will look like. The model is based on the Tiago facelift as expected. The difference with the NRG is that it features black plastic cladding on the front and rear bumpers, wheel arches and side skirts. It will feature black roof rails, black ORVMs, blacked-out B-Pillars and a partially blacked-out C-pillar. In addition to the black plastic trim that is placed on the boot lit, the new Tiago NRG features a new set of 5-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels.

Additionally, interior images of the Tiago NRG have also been leaked. It will now feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is likely to feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will also come with a funky design for the digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel is also similar to the design found in the Altroz hatchback. The HVAC controls are of the traditional type and manually operated. But it will of course feature rear parking sensors as standard by regulation, but reportedly feature a reversing camera.

Under the bonnet would be the same BS6 complaint 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. It will most likely be tuned similarly to the Tiago, offering 85 hp and 113 Nm of torque. Gearbox choices in the Tiago NRG would be between a 5-speed manual as standard and a semi-automatic AMT option.

The Tata Tiago NRG will be launched on August 4, 2021. Tata Motors will announce the price of the crossover and we expect it to be in the range of Rs 5 – 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against the Maruti Suzuki CelerioX.

Source: TeamBHP

