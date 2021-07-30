New Tata Tiago NRG facelift seen at dealership: Launch on August 4

The Tata Tiago NRG has been confirmed to be launched on August 4. But we have seen it in the flesh. So here are a few key things we can now reveal about what the crossover will offer.

By:July 30, 2021 4:32 PM

Tata Motors has been teasing the launch of its updated compact crossover Tiago NRG. It is now confirmed that the Tiago NRG in its BS6 guise will be launched on August 4 and will bring a facelift as well. Tata will also update the model with modern features similar to the line of what’s available with the standard Tiago. Now, however, the Indian automotive forum TeamBHP has released images of the facelift Tiago NRG arriving at Tata Motors dealerships.

With no camouflage or concealment, we can now see what the new Tiago NRG facelift will look like. The model is based on the Tiago facelift as expected. The difference with the NRG is that it features black plastic cladding on the front and rear bumpers, wheel arches and side skirts. It will feature black roof rails, black ORVMs, blacked-out B-Pillars and a partially blacked-out C-pillar. In addition to the black plastic trim that is placed on the boot lit, the new Tiago NRG features a new set of 5-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels.

Additionally, interior images of the Tiago NRG have also been leaked. It will now feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is likely to feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will also come with a funky design for the digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel is also similar to the design found in the Altroz hatchback. The HVAC controls are of the traditional type and manually operated. But it will of course feature rear parking sensors as standard by regulation, but reportedly feature a reversing camera.

Under the bonnet would be the same BS6 complaint 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. It will most likely be tuned similarly to the Tiago, offering 85 hp and 113 Nm of torque. Gearbox choices in the Tiago NRG would be between a 5-speed manual as standard and a semi-automatic AMT option.

The Tata Tiago NRG will be launched on August 4, 2021. Tata Motors will announce the price of the crossover and we expect it to be in the range of Rs 5 – 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against the Maruti Suzuki CelerioX.

Source: TeamBHP

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Tata Tiago NRG facelift seen at dealership: Launch on August 4

New Tata Tiago NRG facelift seen at dealership: Launch on August 4

On Sonu Sood's Birthday, his collection of cars and his beloved Bajaj Chetak

On Sonu Sood's Birthday, his collection of cars and his beloved Bajaj Chetak

Yulu launches DEX electric scooter with 60-km range for last-mile delivery

Yulu launches DEX electric scooter with 60-km range for last-mile delivery

Upcoming two-wheelers in August: Two Royal Enfields, two new electric scooters & more

Upcoming two-wheelers in August: Two Royal Enfields, two new electric scooters & more

Updated Honda Amaze launch in August: Dzire rival likely to get these changes

Updated Honda Amaze launch in August: Dzire rival likely to get these changes

With the new CX variant, the Ace brand is more accessible: Vinay Pathak, Tata Motors

With the new CX variant, the Ace brand is more accessible: Vinay Pathak, Tata Motors

Stewards reject Red Bull's plea: No further investigation into Hamilton, Verstappen British GP crash

Stewards reject Red Bull's plea: No further investigation into Hamilton, Verstappen British GP crash

Toyota Innova Crysta to get pricer: Costs more by this much and why

Toyota Innova Crysta to get pricer: Costs more by this much and why

Bgauss to launch 2 new electric scooters soon: Showroom, factory expansion planned

Bgauss to launch 2 new electric scooters soon: Showroom, factory expansion planned

2021 Mini JCW Review: Giving it the Mr Beans!

2021 Mini JCW Review: Giving it the Mr Beans!

JCB launches CEV stage IV wheeled construction equipment in India

JCB launches CEV stage IV wheeled construction equipment in India

Tata launches India's most affordable small commercial vehicle (SCV), the Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX

Tata launches India's most affordable small commercial vehicle (SCV), the Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX

Car, bike manufacturers in India need to listen to dealer inputs, says FADA

Car, bike manufacturers in India need to listen to dealer inputs, says FADA

2021 MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow to stand-in for recovering Morbidelli with Petronas Yamaha SRT

2021 MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow to stand-in for recovering Morbidelli with Petronas Yamaha SRT

5th-Gen Honda City adds Google Assistant to connected features list

5th-Gen Honda City adds Google Assistant to connected features list

Cell Propulsion starts Li-ion battery factory in India for its electric commercial vehicles

Cell Propulsion starts Li-ion battery factory in India for its electric commercial vehicles

Kia introduces 'No Questions Asked' initiative for accidental repairs for Carnival owners

Kia introduces 'No Questions Asked' initiative for accidental repairs for Carnival owners

Stellantis appoints Saurabh Vatsa, Nipun J Mahajan as Citroen, Jeep brand heads in India

Stellantis appoints Saurabh Vatsa, Nipun J Mahajan as Citroen, Jeep brand heads in India

Benelli 502c cruiser launched in India: Vulcan S rival's price, specs, features

Benelli 502c cruiser launched in India: Vulcan S rival's price, specs, features

Honda Unicorn BS6 price crosses Rs 1 lakh: Still affordable than Xtreme 160R, Pulsar 150

Honda Unicorn BS6 price crosses Rs 1 lakh: Still affordable than Xtreme 160R, Pulsar 150