New Tata Tiago NRG edition to challenge Maruti CelerioX: Launch soon

Tata Motors’ is all set to launch a slightly beefed up version of their Tata Tiago, called the Tiago NRG. This is likely to help the company take on the emerging cross-hatch segment, once the car is launch. As of now, rumours on the internet suggest that the car, which will be available in only a single variant, could be launched later this month. According to the leaked brochure, the Tata Tiago is slightly longer, wider and taller than the standard Tiago. Measuring in at, 3793 mm in length, 1,665 mm in width and 1,587 mm in height although the wheelbase has been retained at 2,400 mm. Although the ground clearance has now been increased to a healthy 180 mm.

As luck would have it the images have been released courtesy a leaked product document that first broke on the Team-BHP Forum. According to the image, we believe, that the Tiago NRG cross will get a black-fibre body kit to add some beef to the otherwise lean Tiago silhouette. The body integrates, dual-tone bumpers and silver scuff plates with side skirts and the usual cladding along the sides to add to the bulk. The front grille along with the roof, ORVMs and the B-pillar have been given the blackout treatment as well. On the roof, black roof rails ensure the Tiago’s Adventure oriented intent is not forgotten. The tailgate has a thick black trim with the Tiago badge on the left and NRG logo on the right. Smoked headlamps paired with 4-spoke 14-inch dual tone alloy wheels add to the NRGs bad boy appeal.

On the inside, most of the interior trimming is the same as the standard hatch sans some orange and silver accenting on some fibre pieces. The 3-Spoke steering wheel has both audio controls as well as a twin-pod instrument cluster with chrome lining and a MID in the centre. The glovebox is cooled, and a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation is also on offer connected to the Tata’s very attractive 8-speaker Harman audio system.

It would seem that the Tiago NRG will be available with both a petrol engine as well as a diesel engine identical to those on the standard car. The 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine makes 84 hp and 114 Nm of torque. The 1.0-litre, 3-pot diesel makes 69 hp and 140 Nm @ 1,800-3,000 rpm. 5-Speed manual transmissions as standard and there seem to be no indication that the AMT from the standard car will be carried forward. Safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control will be offered as standard. According to the brochure, the NRG will be 3 dual-tone colour options - Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange and Fuji White. Once launched, the NRG will take on the CelerioX in its price bracket. The question is whether it could or will take on cars above its paygrades like the Ford Freestyle and the i20 Active?